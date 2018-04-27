Lindsay Lohan Will Appear In ‘Life-Size 2,’ Tyra Banks Confirms

Lindsay Lohan might be too old to play with dolls, but the actress is reportedly going to appear alongside a living version of one in Life-Size 2. America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks recently confirmed that she’s had discussions with Lohan about revisiting their Disney toy story.

According to Us Weekly, Tyra Banks, 44, broke the news about Lindsay Lohan, 31, returning for the Life-Size sequel during a recent interview with Steve Harvey. Banks was excited about reuniting with her former costar, who was just 13-years-old when the original TV movie aired on ABC in 2000.

“Lindsay Lohan will … be in Life-Size 2, yes!” Banks said. “I really, really want her to. We’re talking about it right now, and she has got to come back.”

Life-Size was Lohan’s second Disney movie after her breakout role in The Parent Trap remake. In the former, she plays a tomboy named Casey who despises shopping and other “girly stuff.” Her dad is always busy at work, so the lonely teen attempts to resurrect her deceased mother using a spell book that she gets from a local bookstore for a five-finger discount.

However, Casey accidentally brings a Barbie-like doll named Eve (Tyra Banks) to life instead. The doll is a birthday gift from a female coworker of her father who is majorly crushing on him, and Casey can’t hide her disgust when she opens her present. However, after Eve becomes a real girl, she and Casey eventually bond and end up learning a lot from one another.

Tyra Banks hasn’t spilled many details about the plot of Life-Size 2. However, earlier this month, she told BuzzFeed that the script is still in the works. She also said that she wants Lindsay Lohan to have more than a cameo in the sequel, but it doesn’t sound like she plans on Casey being integral to the story. Banks revealed that she would like for Lohan to appear in “at least three or four scenes.”

Banks also warned fans of the original movie that the Life-Size sequel is “going to be different” from the original. The first film was rather prescient, predicting that girls would lose interest in dolls and begin favoring toys with “microchips.” Eve became determined to find a way to increase sales of Eve dolls to keep them from being discontinued, and she decided to turn back into a doll at the end of the first film. Banks didn’t reveal how or why she’s going to brought back to life in the sequel.

“If you were a little girl or little boy like, ‘Oh my God, I love Eve. She’s so cute,’ and you have kids now, you might need to use a little parent discretion on whether they should be watching Life-Size 2 or not,” Banks said.

The Life-Size sequel will air on Freeform sometime in December.