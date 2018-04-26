NFL Rumors: Green Bay Packers Trying To Trade Up For Minkah Fitzpatrick

Green Bay is trying to trade up for Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

As the 2018 NFL Draft is getting close to opening, the Green Bay Packers are trying to make a power move. Brian Gutekunst took over as the new general manager of the Packers this offseason and promised to be more aggressive with roster moves. He did that in free agency and now is looking to do it in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

According to a report from Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, the Packers are trying to trade up in the first round to draft Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Very rarely have the Packers looked to move up in the NFL Draft. In fact, the last time that they did so was back in the 2009 NFL Draft when they made an aggressive move to get Clay Matthews. As any Packers fan would know, it worked out very well for the franchise when everything was said and done.

Fitzpatrick is widely considered to be the best defensive back in the 2018 NFL Draft class. Others believe that Denzel Ward deserves those honors. If Fitzpatrick isn’t the “best” defensive back, he is most definitely the most versatile.

Last season at Alabama, Fitzpatrick showed flashes of his all-around talent. He racked up 60 total tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and seven defended passes.

#PAckers are definitely trying to move up and I've heard from multiple sources it's Minkah Fitzpatrick they want. #NFLDraft — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 26, 2018

Standing in at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Fitzpatrick would fit perfectly alongside Kevin King and Tramon Williams in the Packers’ secondary. He would also project to be a dynamic duo with King for a long time in Green Bay.

The Packers are trying to move up to Draft DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (@nfldraftscout) pic.twitter.com/HqAhKfwDcr — Cream City Central (@CreamCityCtral) April 26, 2018

Green Bay still has some work to do to get a trade done, but it appears that they know who their man is. Fitzpatrick is going to go in the top-10 picks unless something unexpected happens and the Packers will have to move up all the way from No. 14 to make that happen.