‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Kyle Finally Uncovers The Shocking Truth

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 26, provides an incredible shock for multiple Genoa City families, and some deep dark secrets fall into the wrong hands.

The More You Know

Kyle (Michael Mealor) schemed and fought to learn Dina’s (Marla Adams) secret for weeks now, while Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tried desperately to keep it hidden.

Sadly at the same time, Kyle’s father Jack (Peter Bergman) enjoyed some happy memories of his dad John Abbott, and Kyle learned the unexpected truth. That’s right, according to Dina, John wasn’t Jack’s father according to the video that Abby attempted to burn and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) helped recover. So, to keep things straight, neither Ashley nor Jack are John’s biological children. So far, there’s no word about Tracy’s (Beth Maitland) paternity.

Now the biggest question is, what will Kyle do with these devastating details? Surely, he’ll keep them to himself since they can hurt him nearly as much as they would hurt his dad, or maybe not.

Where In The World Is J.T. Hellstrom?

Mac (Kelly Kruger) showed up on Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) doorstep with all the questions about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Where is he and why isn’t he returning? Victoria’s brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked plenty of questions of his own.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) suffered a horrific nightmare where J.T.’s hand rose out of his grave. Clearly, the guilt is eating her up inside, but Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) insisted that living with the guilt is far preferable to confessing the dirty details and spending life in prison as a consequence.

With both Victoria and Sharon on the edge, Phyllis has a lot of interference to run to keep these two quiet.

Family Drama

Although Neil (Kristoff St. John) pleaded with them to play nice, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Lily (Christel Khalil) argued fiercely about Devon’s supposed baby. Hilary vowed to keep Lily away from her niece or nephew while Lily insisted that the baby’s dad, Devon (Bryton James) would ensure Lily’s access to the child because the baby needs a strong female role model.

Oh yes, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) lent Devon her listening ear yet again.

