Anna Congdon: See Pictures Of Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend And Their New Baby Girl, Born Days Before The Draft

Barkley and his girlfriend have shared pictures of their new baby girl.

Anna Congdon might be a bit busy when boyfriend Saquon Barkley heads to the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The longtime girlfriend of the former Penn State star is at home tending to the couple’s first child, a girl who was born just two days before the draft. As the Centre Daily Times noted, Barkley had shared back in March that he and his girlfriend were expecting, and baby Jada Clare Barkley entered the world this week at 20.5-inches long and 8.4 pounds.

Saquon Barkley shared a picture of his new baby with followers on Instagram.

“Words can’t even describe how I feel right now,” Barkley wrote. “You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much #DaddysLittleGirl Jada Clare Barkley 4.24.18.”

It makes for a very crazy week for the top-ranked running back on the draft board, who is headed toward a multi-million dollar payday. Barkley is considered among the top prospects in the NFL Draft and is expected to be off the board within the first five picks. While the draft has plenty of attention his way, girlfriend Anna Congdon has also found herself in the spotlight.

As the website Bro Bible noted, Congdon is a sophomore at Penn State and has been together with Saquon Barkley for more than a year. She shared many of their intimate moments through her social media, including anniversary snaps and, more recently, some pregnancy shots on Instagram.

Anna Congdon’s Instagram page shows off her other interests, which seem to include supporting the Penn State football team and lounging around in a bikini.

playdates with the pool???? A post shared by Anna Congdon (@annacongdon) on May 31, 2016 at 5:34pm PDT

Left Scranton* A post shared by Anna Congdon (@annacongdon) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Saquon and his girlfriend may be looking at a slight change of scenery to raise their new daughter. Most experts believe Barkley will be selected by the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns, which would not be too much of a move from State College, Pennsylvania.

While Saquon Barkley appears headed for NFL stardom, he seems to have a bigger job in mind. In the weeks before their baby was born, Barkley said he was looking forward to being a dad and was excited at what would be coming next for himself and Anna Congdon and their new daughter.