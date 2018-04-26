‘Cosby Show’ No Longer Airing On Bounce Network After Trial

Following the guilty verdict, one network is choosing to drop 'The Cosby Show' altogether.

Now that he has been read the guilty verdict, all aspects of Bill Cosby’s life are suffering.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault by his peers, a jury of seven men and five women. The verdict comes a mere 12 days after the trial began and the 80-year-old could be looking at some serious jail time as each count is punishable with up to a decade in prison. As many will recall, Cosby’s first trial regarding these allegations ended in a mistrial as the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Now it is apparent that many others are suffering from Cosby’s misconduct, including his former cast-mates from The Cosby Show. Not long after the verdict was read, Bloomberg reports that Bounce Network dropped Cosby Show reruns from their lineup.

“Effective immediately, Bounce is pulling ‘The Cosby Show,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement.

Deadline shares that Bounce has been airing reruns of The Cosby Show since 2016 while many other networks had dropped the show from their lineups once the sexual assault allegations surfaced in 2015. On their website, Bounce proudly states that they are the first ever African-American broadcast network. The station airs other shows like Living Single, The Bernie Mac Show, and Wendy Williams. Andrew Young and Martin Luther King, III are two of the founders.

Bill Cosby was caught laughing, literally smiling from ear-to-ear, during the prosecutor’s closing arguments https://t.co/Gq5sL9PDIK — VICE News (@vicenews) April 26, 2018

The year has already been a tumultuous one for Cosby, even before the guilty verdict. As the Inquisitr reported in February, Cosby’s 44-year-old daughter, Ensa Cosby, died from end-stage renal disease after suffering kidney failure for most of her life. When she was alive, Ensa defended her father against the slew of sexual assault allegations that he was facing. She even stated the accusations against her father were “one-sided” from the beginning.

TMZ reports that the courtroom was full for many days as people anxiously awaited a verdict in the Cosby trial. Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, finally made an appearance in the courtroom on Tuesday. This was reportedly the first time that Cosby’s wife of 54 years was present at her husband’s trial as she did not attend for the 11 days of testimony.

According to The Independent, Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing should take place in the next 90 days while many experts believe that Cosby will be in prison until he is at least 85 years old.