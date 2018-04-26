Bill Cosby Screamed Obscenity At District Attorney After Being Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby had a shocking outburst in the courtroom after being found guilty.

Bill Cosby reportedly got angry with the district attorney after he was found guilt of all counts of sexual assault against him on Thursday afternoon. The TV icon, 80, is now looking at up to 30 years in prison.

According to an April 26 report by Us Weekly, After Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of indecent aggravated assault, there were talks about Cosby’s bail. When Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner disclosed that Cosby owned a private plane and could possibly be at risk for fleeing the country. The former Cosby Show star reportedly shouted out, “He doesn’t have a plane, you a–hole,” referring to himself in the third person.

Lester Holt of NBC News revealed on his Twitter account that Bill Cosby was released on bail until the time of his sentencing despite the fact that prosecutors continued to argue to Judge Steven T. O’Neill that the actor was a “flight risk.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this is the second strange outburst that Bill Cosby displayed in the courtroom on Thursday. Earlier in the day before the verdict was handed down, the judge revealed that jurors would be allowed to spend some time with an emotional support therapy dog. Upon making the announcement, Cosby stood up from his seat behind the defense table and began mimicking a dog, complete with barking.

As a prosecutor seeks to revoke Bill Cosby's $1 million bail, the 80-year-old comedian curses at him https://t.co/lLQIjwKcX8 pic.twitter.com/39rNh6UEcW — CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2018

Later, Bill Cosby was convicted of all the counts against him for allegedly drugging and raping Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia home back in 2004. Other women, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson have also accused the comedian of rape. Dickinson, who was subpoenaed to testify in the trial, alleges that Cosby assaulted her back in 1982.

Bill Cosby released on bail pending sentencing. Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued to judge that he was “flight risk.” Cosby faces max of 10 years for each of 3 counts he was convicted on. — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) April 26, 2018

Despite the fact that the actor was found guilty, he is maintaining his innocence, which could be one reason for his shocking courtroom outburst. Cosby’s lawyer said that his client fully planned to appeal the guilty verdict.

Sources are revealing that Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, as well as their daughters Erika, 53, Erinn, 51, and Evin, 41, “fully support him.” The couple also had another daughter, Ensa, who died at the age of 44 back in February. The family is currently staying quiet about the verdict, and Cosby’s courtroom outbursts.