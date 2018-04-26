David Meade: Christian ‘Prophet’ Whose Every Prophecy Has Failed To Come Through Is Back With Another One

Perhaps to save face, this next prophecy is more of a range than a specific date.

David Meade, the “Christian numerologist” and “prophet” whose every prophecy has failed to materialize, has come through with yet another prophecy about the end of the world, Patheos reports. However, this time he’s providing a months-long range rather than a specific date, perhaps after having been burned too many times in the past.

Meade’s most recent prophecy about the end of the world was that it would come about on April 23. The methodology Meade employed to get there is rather hazy, and involves the New Testament “rapture” as well as a mysterious planet that science apparently refuses to admit exists.

Nevertheless, as you have probably noticed, April 23 came and went, and there was no rapture. At least, if there was, it failed to escape the notice of every legitimate news organization on the planet, and the overwhelming majority of questionable ones as well. Even The National Enquirer seems to have missed this story.

Meade has two things to say about that.

First of all, any claim that he said the rapture would be on April 23 is “fake news” – which is surprising, considering that he actually said that, according to The Express.

Second, he issued a new prophecy, but this time he hedged his bets. The rapture will, this time anyway, take place between May and December of this year.

Do give serious consideration to not taking Meade seriously, as literally every prediction he has ever made has failed to materialize. And though the Inquisitr is not a theological publication, a particular Bible passage seems relevant.

“When a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord, if the word does not come to pass or come true, that is a word that the Lord has not spoken; the prophet has spoken it presumptuously. You need not be afraid of him.”

There’s also the matter that the central theme of Meade’s prophecies is something that literally does not exist: the so-called Nibiru, or Planet X, which is at the center of an untold number of conspiracy theories, but is not real. Niburu has supposedly heralded the end of the world since 1995, when, as The Bad Astronomer explains, a woman was contacted by an alien and told of the planet.

Since then, Nibiru and doomsday prophecies have been tied to the 2012 Mayan calendar (2012 came and went), the August 2017 solar eclipse (this writer saw it – it was awesome, and there was no Nibiru), a supposed alignment in the skies a month after the eclipse, and untold other prophecies by untold other conspiracy theorists.

Needless to say, Meade is wrong this time and he’ll be wrong again. Unless, of course, there really is a rapture between now and then, at which point this writer will gladly write a retraction.