WWE Releases The Must-Watch ‘Bruno’ Documentary On WWE Network, Featuring Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, And More

With powerful stories and footage from a 2014 interview, the WWE universe can watch Bruno Sammartino recall his legendary life and career.

The WWE recently released a documentary on their network, simply titled Bruno, documenting the life and career of Bruno Sammartino. The WWE universe continues to mourn the loss of the legendary wrestler, who passed away on April 18, and this documentary is a must-watch for any fan of the iconic superstar.

The program begins with Bruno Sammartino being greeted by Triple H prior to the 2013 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The two greeted each other in the parking lot of the arena, and their endearing exchange sets the tone for a heartwarming story.

The film features an interview of Sammartino from 2014. Backed by gripping footage of World War 2, Bruno starts off by telling the story of how he barely escaped the Nazis while living in his native country of Italy as a kid. He becomes very emotional telling the story of his mother getting shot in the shoulder by the Nazis, and barely escaping with their lives.

Some German soldiers were about to execute Bruno and his family when two allied soldiers saved them by knifing the Germans to death. When recalling the story, Bruno broke down in tears. WWE Network viewers are likely to cry with him during the very powerful scene.

The program then shifts gears to Bruno breaking into the wrestling business and becoming a legend in Madison Square Garden. The legendary wrestler sold out the arena 187 times (188 counting the 2013 WWE Hall of Fame show). Featuring striking footage, the WWE documentary shows clips of Bruno’s matches in the famed arena, including the time he beat the first-ever WWF champion, Buddy Rogers.

Very sad to hear of the passing of WWE Legend Bruno Sammartino. Buddy and Bruno are forever linked in wrestling history after their infamous #MSG match were Bruno won the championship from Buddy in 48 seconds. This larger than life WWE Hall of Famer will missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/gLySn0SsXn — BuddyRogers.net (@BuddyRogersNet) April 19, 2018

Sammartino tells the story of how Rogers couldn’t be trusted, and that if Buddy knew he was going to lose he may not have shown up to the match. So, they just let Buddy think he was going to win the match with his signature figure-four leg lock. But when the bell rang, Bruno charged the wrestler and trapped “The Nature Boy” in a bear hug. “The Italian Superman” told Rogers to give it up, or he’ll snap his back, and the referee called for the bell.

Bruno also features commentary from numerous wrestling legends, including Hulk Hogan, Stan Hansen, Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, and Triple H. The informative film features many stories, including the time Stan Hansen broke Sammartino’s neck, and their historic rematch in Shea Stadium in front of a massive crowd. If there’s any complaint about the documentary, it’s that it only has a runtime of 45 minutes. But this is still a must-watch tribute to the WWE Hall of Fame headliner, Bruno Sammartino.