Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In Court Before Being Found Guilty

Bill Cosby displayed odd behavior before being found guilty of sexual assault.

Bill Cosby has officially been found guilty of sexual assault, but before the verdict came down, the comedian caused a strange moment in the courtroom when he stood up and began barking like a dog.

According to a report by Vulture, the judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial revealed that the jurors, who were in day two of deliberations, would get the chance to visit and play with an emotional therapy dog on Thursday.

After the announcement by Judge Steven O’Neill, Bill Cosby surprised everyone in the courtroom when he stood up from his seat behind the defense table and began to mimic the actions of a dog. The former Cosby Show star began barking in the courtroom in a strange turn of events.

Despite having time with the emotional therapy dog, the jury didn’t show mercy to Bill Cosby. The verdict soon came down and it was revealed that the 80-year-old actor had been found guilty on all counts. Cosby is now facing 10 years in jail for each of the three counts of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia home back in 2004. Cosby could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

BREAKING: Bill Cosby found guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial https://t.co/mSSdkZIqVs pic.twitter.com/lfzn3mON5A — Variety (@Variety) April 26, 2018

The report also reveals that the barking incident wasn’t the first bizarre thing to happen during Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial. During the first day in court, actress Nicolle Rochelle, who appeared on several episodes of The Cosby Show as a child, showed up topless to the courthouse to protest the TV icon. Twin Cities later revealed that the goal of her topless protest was to make Cosby “uncomfortable,” because that’s what he “has been doing to woman for decades.”

Bill Cosby’s case is the first celebrity trial since the emergence of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements. In the past year, many people, men and women alike, have come forward to tell their stories of sexual assault against celebrities and people in power. Time reports that the allegations have touched Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein, James Franco, Danny Masterson, Scott Baio, Gene Simmons, and many more. Stars such as Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Selma Hayek and Brendan Fraser have told their shocking stories of sexual abuse.