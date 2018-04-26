Jaime Simms: Indiana Mom Allegedly Admits To Molesting Daughter On Video, Selling Child Porn For Drug Money

Simms allegedly molested her sleeping 3-year-old daughter and sold the footage over various messaging apps.

Jaime Simms, a southern Indiana woman, has allegedly admitted to performing sex acts on her daughter and selling the footage to buy drugs, WAVE-TV (Louisville) is reporting.

Simms is the non-custodial parent of two children, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, both of whom live with their father. Whether limited by the courts, or simply an absentee parent, Simms spent little time with her kids, according to their father.

“She was only here a couple hours a week to see her kids.”

However, during one of those visits, the kids’ father began to suspect something was wrong, although it’s not clear why. Regardless, he went through Simms’ phone and found something that shocked him: video of Simms allegedly performing sex acts on their three-year-old daughter.

“I feel sick, I felt sick since I found out.”

Even worse, Simms allegedly admitted to selling the child pornography footage for drug money. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says that Simms sold the footage through the apps Kik and Omegle, and through the website Reddit.

“These are sites where people can exchange or post videos,” Mull said. “In this particular instance, she was receiving money that she had set up to a PayPal account.”

By Simms’ own admission, she allegedly made $200 by selling video of herself molesting her daughter. She also allegedly admitted to using that money to buy drugs and “personal items.”

Fortunately for the victim, the 3-year-old girl does not know what happened to her, says her dad.

“She doesn’t know anything that happened. But, she has been asking, Where is mommy? I don’t know what to say to her.”

Simms is facing charges of both child molestation and child pornography. If convicted, she will have to register as a sex offender. Meanwhile, police are searching her devices to see if there may have been any other victims.

Simms is not the first woman to have allegedly produced child pornography with her own children.

As The Winston-Salem Journal reported in 2014, a Charlotte mom was accused of taking nude photos of her 4-year-old son and sending them to her boyfriend in Tennessee. Somehow those photos wound up on the phone of a Texas man, who was being investigated for an unrelated crime, leading authorities back to Charlotte.

Similarly, as the department of justice reported on its own website, a Nevada babysitter, Jason Barber, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for producing child pornography of the toddler he was babysitting.