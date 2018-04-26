Camille Cosby: Bill Cosby’s Wife Stayed By His Side, Supportive And Defiant, Through Assault Allegations

Bill Cosby's wife was in the courtroom during closing arguments ahead of his guilty verdict.

Camille Cosby remained by her husband’s side in Montgomery County Court, smiling as she pushed past protesters and into the courtroom to hear closing testimony in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial.

Bill Cosby’s wife was a constant show of support for the embattled actor and comedian, remaining by his side and defiant of the growing allegations against him that led to a guilty verdict on Thursday for charges that Cosby drugged and raped Andrea Constand. As CNN noted, Camille stayed away from the trial for nearly two weeks but was by Bill’s side on Wednesday for closing arguments.

Camille Cosby missed the most salacious and emotional testimony against her husband, Vulture noted. During the trial, four different women recounted — often tearfully — how they had been plied by drugs and assaulted by Bill Cosby. The trial grew contentious at times, with Cosby’s team offering a witness who claimed that Constand had made up the allegations in order to frame a celebrity and earn a monetary payoff.

For several years after the allegations against Cosby surfaced, Camille Cosby caused frustration with her silence. As the Washington Post noted, Camille did not speak publicly about the growing number of women who accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them, even as she remained publicly committed to him.

She finally did break her silence in December 2014, saying in a statement that she was standing by Bill Cosby and insinuating that his accusers were fabricating their stories. Camille Cosby drew parallels to a story from Rolling Stone about a University of Virginia student who claimed she was raped at a fraternity, a story that unraveled and turned out to be untrue.

“A different man has been portrayed in the media over the last two months,” Camille Cosby said (via CBS News). “It is the portrait of a man I do not know. It is also a portrait painted by individuals and organizations whom many in the media have given a pass. There appears to be no vetting of my husband’s accusers before stories are published or aired. An accusation is published, and immediately goes viral.”

But Camille Cosby has remained silent after her husband’s conviction, not offering a statement after the jury found Bill Cosby guilty of the attack on Andrea Constand. Her husband now faces an uncertain future, facing the possibility of decades behind bars when he returns for sentencing.