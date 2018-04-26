‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Admits Her Weed Habit Has Caused Confusion In Her Life

Scheana Marie smokes 'a lot' of pot -- and she's dealing with the repercussions.

Scheana Marie is a pot smoker and according to her, the drug has led to some confusing and odd behavior on Vanderpump Rules.

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress said that she frequently repeats herself and forgets things after smoking marijuana.

“I smoke a lot of weed. I tend to repeat myself a lot. I forget things a lot,” she explained, according to a report by Reality Tea on April 26.

As Scheana explained, she was admittedly a bit annoying and obsessive during Vanderpump Rules Season 6 because of her drug use. Throughout the season, Scheana couldn’t seem to talk about anything but her then-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, and how amazing he was. She even gushed over his ability to hang a television in just seven minutes.

Because of her ongoing chatter about the amazing Rob, many of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and viewers of the show poked fun at her for being delusional and pathetic. Still, Scheana claims it was the marijuana that led her to repeat herself so frequently about her relationship.

“I felt like I only told that story once, but no I guess I told it like 27 times,” she admitted.

Continuing on to McDonald, Scheana again began to discuss her relationship with Rob and his decision to dump her because of the show. While Scheana attempted to salvage their romance by offering to leave her role on Vanderpump Rules, Rob wasn’t having it and simply wanted to part ways.

Scheana Marie admitted that her mother likely wouldn’t be too happy to hear that her pot habit has led to some confusion in her life, but she doesn’t seem to be in any mood to quit at this point. As for why she started, she allegedly suffers from anxiety.

As fans saw during an earlier episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana began dealing with anxiety after her co-stars accused Rob of cheating on her with another woman. During one particular scene, Scheana was seen shaking and nearly breaking down as she told Lisa Vanderpump that she and Rob would ultimately tie the knot.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.