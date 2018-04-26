Diamond And Silk: Conservative Media Personalities Lied Under Oath, Per ‘The Hill’

Despite their testimony today, FEC filings show that Diamond and Silk received money for "consulting" on the Donald Trump campaign.

Conservative social media personalities Diamond and Silk were invited to testify before the House Republicans’ committee that was convened to research the alleged “anti-conservative bias” on social media.

But it seems as though their testimony may have landed them in some hot water.

The Hill is reporting that Diamond and Silk, who are known for their controversial online statements, told the committee that they were not only “singled-out” for their pro-Trump stance, they were purposefully discriminated against by social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, and never received a dollar for their contributions to the Trump campaign.

The problem is, their testimony — which was given under oath — was completely false.

For one, Federal campaign finance filings show that Diamond and Silk were paid over $1200 as “consultants” to the Donald Trump presidential campaign. The duo (whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, respectively) claimed that they were “blocked” by Facebook and their site was deemed unsafe — which was also proven to be false testimony.

When the women claimed that the payment they received from the Trump campaign was a “refund” for airline tickets that were purchased, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries reminded the women that they were “under oath, under penalty of perjury.”

Writing for ThinkProgress, Judd Legum claims that Diamond and Silk have a history of misrepresenting the facts. For example, they claimed that Facebook has “censored” their page (which has about 1.2 million followers) because of their “conservative” beliefs, but demonstrable research conducted by the outlet debunks their claims.

“Data from Crowdtangle, a social media analytics platform owned by Facebook, show that total interactions on Diamond and Silk’s Facebook page were steady. Diamond and Silk’s Facebook page actually received more total interactions in March 2018 (1,088,000), when they were supposedly being censored, than in March 2017 (1,060,000). Diamond and Silk received more interactions in January 2018 (1,328,000), when they began complaining about censorship, than in any month the previous year.”

Diamond and Silk are testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. Why? Because the #GOP seems to want to regulate content on the Internet. Very bad idea. It would also be unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/djxZUnU3GQ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 26, 2018

Legum further went on to point out that Diamond and Silk’s Facebook videos actually get more views that Rachel Maddow’s, even though Maddow has a top-rated cable news show.

Say what you will about Sheila Jackson Lee, but she just got Diamond and Silk to lie under oath. The duo said they weren’t paid by the Trump campaign… …but they were: pic.twitter.com/ylnDOElADg — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) April 26, 2018

There’s no word on whether Diamond and Silk will face perjury charges — or any other charges — as a result of their testimony on Capitol Hill today.