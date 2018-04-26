Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault On All Counts, Could Face Up To A Decade Behind Bars For Each Charge

Some speculate the 80-year-old disgraced comedian would serve the sentences concurrently.

According to a report by TMZ, comedian and actor Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault.

The trial, for three counts of sexual assault, went to the jury — composed of seven men and five women — yesterday, after 12 days of arguments and testimony in open court. Each count is punishable by up to a decade in prison. Cosby, at age 80, is expected to serve his sentences concurrently if given the maximum term for each count.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cosby’s defense team hoped to prove his innocence by presenting travel documents, including phone logs and travel records, as evidence that he was not even in the state of Pennsylvania at the time of the alleged assaults.

The Crime

Andrea Constand claimed that, in 2004, Cosby drugged her and raped her.

At the time, as Page Six detailed earlier this month, Constand was the director of operations for women’s basketball at Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University. Feeling the strain of her job and wanting some advice – and perhaps a sympathetic ear – Constand found herself in the company of Cosby, at the time a member of the university’s Board of Trustees.

Constand claimed that Cosby offered her pills to help her with her stress.

“These are your friends, they’ll help take the edge off.”

Moments later, she began to feel sick and unable to stand. She was led to a couch by Cosby, who told her to “relax.”

When she woke up, she said that her pants and underpants had been removed, and that Cosby was penetrating her “forcefully” in her vagina.

BREAKING: Bill Cosby found guilty of three counts of sexual assault. https://t.co/1CL9QfoUhI pic.twitter.com/M80SXpHIRT — LADbible (@ladbible) April 26, 2018

The Second Trial

This was actually the second trial for Cosby. A first trial, which concluded in June of last year, ended in a mistrial. That’s because, as Huffington Post reports, the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Further, Cosby had paid $3.6 million in a civil lawsuit related to these allegations.

Other Accusers

Andrea Constandt is not the only woman to accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct. In fact, according to a December 2015 CNN report, no fewer than 50 women have accused the comedian of sexual crimes, going back as far as the 1960’s.

Awaiting Sentencing

If he’s given the maximum sentence of ten years on each count, Cosby could theoretically be sentenced to 30 years behind bars. However, as noted in the second paragraph of this article, he’s expected to serve each of his three sentences concurrently.

Nevertheless, at age 80, even a 10-year-sentence could likely mean that Cosby would spend the rest of his life in prison.

As of this writing, it is not clear when Cosby will be sentenced. He remains free on bail until his sentencing.