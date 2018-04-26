Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault On All Counts, Could Face Up To A Decade Behind Bars For Each Charge

Some speculate the 80-year-old disgraced comedian would serve the sentences concurrently.

According to a report by TMZ, comedian and actor Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault.

The trial, for three counts of sexual assault, went to the jury — composed of seven men and five women — yesterday, after 12 days of arguments and testimony in open court. Each count is punishable by up to a decade in prison. Cosby, at age 80, is expected to serve his sentences concurrently if given the maximum term for each count.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cosby’s defense team hoped to prove his innocence by presenting travel documents, including phone logs and travel records, as evidence that he was not even in the state of Pennsylvania at the time of the alleged assaults.