‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder Gushes Over New Boyfriend Beau Clark, Reveals How They Met

Stassi Schroeder couldn’t be happier with her new boyfriend, Beau Clark, and according to a new interview, her happiness is being credited to her longtime friends, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.

Speaking to the hosts of The Daily Dish podcast on April 26, the Vanderpump Rules cast member revealed Doute and Maloney had been trying to hook her up with Clark since she and Patrick Meagher broke up for the first time two years ago. However, their efforts were in vain until last year after Schroeder and Meagher parted ways for good. At that point, she and Clark met one another for the first time during a fight night party at Doute’s Los Angeles apartment.

“[Kristen] lit a fire under my a** and forced me to come and we finally met,” Schroeder recalled.

Following their meeting at Doute’s home, Schroeder and Clark took things slow. As Schroeder explained, she had made a pact to stay single until she was 30-years-old after splitting from Meagher. Then, after getting to know Clark at a slow pace, she ditched her pact and chose to succumb to the inevitable.

After giving in to her emotions, Schroeder says she couldn’t be happier with Clark in her life and noted that she now realizes what a healthy relationship should feel like.

“I can really appreciate how wonderful this is and how fun and easy it is. I can be happy all the time,” she gushed.

Schroeder went on to say that she is completely comfortable being 100 percent true to herself when it comes to her relationship with Clark and applauded him for being “so nice” and “so caring.”

During recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Schroeder has been seen attempting to get to a healthy place with now-ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher. However, as fans have come to discover, Meagher seems to be quite hard to please and Schroeder appears to hold back her true thoughts and feelings when they are together. Even her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, has grown concerned about the relationship and questioned whether or not Meagher really wants to make Schroeder happy.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 finale episode on Monday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.