NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Confident About Signing LeBron James

LeBron James is still the best player in the NBA and is headed into free agency this offseason. Simply hearing the name LeBron in free agency drives the league into a frenzy. Unlike the last few years, James is being rumored to be seriously considering leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his career.

Looking ahead at free agency, James is expected to entertain visits and offers from four different teams. He has been connected to the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers. Many believe that he will stay put in Cleveland or go to Los Angeles, but the 76ers are a team to keep both eyes on.

At 33 years of age, James is heading into what could be the final chapter of his career. He is still capable of winning games nearly by himself, but his prime is quickly coming to a close.

It will be interesting to see what James decides to do this offseason. Leaving Cleveland would ruin his reputation in the city and would cause an absolute uproar. Staying with the Cavaliers might mean that James is giving up an opportunity to join a better all-around team.

All of that being said, there is one team that could offer James the money he is looking for and a much better team around him than he currently has in Cleveland.

According to a report shared by Pro Basketball Talk, the 76ers are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to sign James this offseason. Marc Stein is the reporter and he shared the following:

“I now fully understand why whispers about the Philadelphia 76ers and their growing behind-the-scenes confidence that they can woo LeBron to Philly this summer are getting louder.”

If James did choose to sign with the 76ers, he would have the opportunity to play alongside Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Markelle Fultz. Simmons has received quite a few comparisons to LeBron due to the similarities in their games.

Adding James would make the 76ers a serious championship contender immediately. He put together an amazing season in Cleveland, averaging 27.5 points per game to go along with 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists. James shot 54.2 percent from the field overall, 36.7 percent from the three-point line, and 73.1 percent from the foul line.

Putting those numbers alongside the 76ers’ current core would make them incredibly difficult to beat. They would certainly become the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors surrounding James as the offseason gets underway. He may not end up leaving Cleveland, but the fit in Philadelphia has to be an enticing thought for James.