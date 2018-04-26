Carole Radziwill Talks Friendship With Bethenny Frankel On ‘WWHL’

Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel were incredibly close last season on The Real Housewives of New York. Things have changed drastically since then, and it appears no one knows quite why everything fell apart. A lot has happened in both their lives, but neither Radziwill or Frankel have said what happened between them directly.

After only four episodes of the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York, it is clear that Carole Radziwill is getting the cold shoulder from Bethenny Frankel. Her storyline has centered around the New York marathon and completing it. Fans watched as she crossed the finish line while her parents and Tinsley Mortimer were there to cheer her on. According to People, Carole Radziwill had no idea things turned sour with Bethenny Frankel, and she is watching it unfold with viewers.

There has been some talk about the friendship between Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer causing a rift with Bethenny Frankel. It is apparent the two women are close, but it didn’t seem to get in the way of Radziwill’s other connections. Frankel mentioned that the two were “thick as thieves,” but that was disputed on last night’s Watch What Happens Live! when Andy Cohen asked about it. Carole said that was not true, and while she and Mortimer are good friends, they aren’t “thick as thieves.”

Things have changed a lot on The Real Housewives of New York this season. Friendships are broken, which has already caused tension among the group of ladies. Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel will have confrontations in upcoming episodes as shown in previews. Currently, it looks like there is still a rift between them. Frankel has spoken briefly about the disconnect, but Radziwill maintains she was a good friend to Bethenny.

Tinsley Mortimer revealed she is not the reason Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel fell out. The two have traveled together and such, but that was due to her boyfriend having a connection with Carole. The two women are definitely friends, but not overly close as implied by Bethenny. Mortimer is team Carole, but she did mention that it is sad to see what has transpired since filming ended last season. Radziwill and Frankel still have a shot at mending fences, but it looks like that may not happen.