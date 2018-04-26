Emily Wilkinson, Baker Mayfield’s Girlfriend, Is Popular Instagram Model, Fitness Buff

Wilkinson is in the spotlight amid the hype of the NFL Draft.

Emily Wilkinson has amassed a huge number of followers from sharing pictures of her fashion and fitness on Instagram, and now the social media model is about to get an even bigger spotlight as the girlfriend of top NFL prospect Baker Mayfield.

In the days leading up to the NFL Draft, there’s been much attention on where Mayfield will land. This year’s draft is considered the best quarterback crop in more than a decade and most critics have Mayfield at the top of the class. That’s also drawn attention to his personal life, with many searching online for pictures of Mayfield’s girlfriend.

Emily Wilkinson has not disappointed. As an Instagram model with more than 100,000 followers, she has already made a name for herself, even before she and the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback started dating early this year. Her pictures amass hundreds and sometimes thousands of comments, likes, and shares, and she had a sudden following among Sooners fans following their star quarterback.

As the Sports Daily noted, Mayfield split with longtime girlfriend Morgan Mayberry earlier this year and hooked up with Wilkinson. The new couple was spotted hitting up an NBA game together and shared some pictures of their escapades.

Those looking for pictures of Baker Mayfield’s girlfriend had plenty to sort through. Emily Wilkinson has posted more than 800 pictures of herself, with shots of her soaking in the sun, modeling evening wear and working out.

Baker Mayfield has a strong presence in her Instagram feed as well. A few weeks before the draft, she shared a picture of the happy couple and a birthday message to Baker Mayfield.

Emily Wilkinson will likely get even more spotlight in the coming days. In the hours before the 2018 NFL Draft, ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns were set on picking the Oklahoma quarterback with the first overall pick. Even if Mayfield were to somehow slip past No. 1, he’s expected to be snagged within the first three picks, as a host of quarterback-hungry teams have him at the top of their list.

