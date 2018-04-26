Kanye West Twitter Rant: Kylie Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Unfollow Him, Reports ‘People’

Members of the Kardashian family have reportedly unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter.

Kanye West has been a hot topic of conversation this week after he began a Twitter rant in which he dished about nearly everything, including his support for President Donald Trump. Now, it seems some members of his famous family may not like what the rapper has to say.

According to an April 26 report by People Magazine, some members of Kim Kardashian’s family may have unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter following the rant on Wednesday, in which he tweeted more than 80 times.

Kanye West’s tweets landed him in hot water with many fans, as well as the media. Some fans even called the rapper mentally ill after his Twitter rant, and his wife, Kim Kardashian, stepped in to defend her man. Kim revealed that Kanye is not mentally ill, and to label him as such simply for revealing his thoughts and opinions was “unfair.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also revealed that Kanye’s energy and passion are one of the things she loves most about him, and that the rapper is simply being himself. While Kim reveals that she doesn’t always believe the same thing as everyone else, she does think that Kanye, like anyone, is entitled to his own opinions.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kim Kardashian’s sisters, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, didn’t like what Kanye West had to say. The three reportedly no longer follow the rapper on Twitter after it was rumored that he lost millions of followers in the wake of the day-long rant.

The report reveals that some celebrities seemed to take issue with Kanye West’s tweets as well. The rapper’s friend, John Legend, took to his own Twitter account to reveal that he loves that “brilliant artists” can imagine a better future for the country, but that they “can’t be blind to the truth,” seemingly referencing West’s social media comments.

Kanye West continues to stir the pot with his statements. On Wednesday, he was photographed wearing a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap as he left his office in Calabasas. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors have been flying that Kanye is on the edge of a breakdown and that his family is fearful of his recent bizarre behavior.