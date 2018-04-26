The ‘Property Brothers’ Announced Their Second Annual Cruise, Per ‘People’

Drew and Jonathan Silver Scott, better known as the "Property Brothers," are cruising with their fans from Miami to the Bahamas.

In 2015, Drew and Jonathan Silver Scott — the identical twin stars of the hit HGTV show Property Brothers — announced their first-ever fan cruise, called Sailing with the Scotts. The cruise was so overwhelmingly successful that it sold out in short order.

Now, three years later, the Scotts are at it again, and this time, they promise more hijinx on the high seas than ever before.

People Magazine is reporting that the so-called Property Brothers took to Twitter to make the announcement about their second Sailing with the Scotts cruise, which will take place from December 3 to December 7, 2018, and will disembark from Miami, Florida.

Drew was the first to make the announcement, asking “who wants to go on a cruise with us?”

Jonathan followed it up with an announcement of his own, promising his fans that there would be “epic” events planned for their enjoyment.

On the first-ever Sailing with the Scotts cruise, the brothers chose to take a Carnival cruise line. This time, however, fans can enjoy prime contact with the Property Brothers on the exclusive Royal Caribbean cruise lines, specifically, the cruise line’s Mariner of the Seas ship. The ship has some amazing on-board amenities, including a virtual reality bungee trampoline, a surf simulator, waterslides, laser tag, rock climbing and more.

Of course, there will be plenty of chances to connect with your favorite Property Brother as the official website for the cruise touts opportunities to participate in design workshops, meet-and-greets, themed parties, live entertainment, a shoppable showroom featuring the brothers’ Scott Living furniture collection, and even a game of “20 questions” with the Scott brothers.

But it’s not all fun and games for the HGTV hunks. Drew and Jonathan have also announced that they will be donating a portion of the sales of the cruise to one of their favorite charities, WE, which provides access to clean water in developing communities.

Who wants to go on a cruise with us?! #SailingWithTheScotts 2018 is officially happening! We’re setting sail Dec. 3rd-7th and we’ve got awesome events planned just for you! For all the details and to book your trip, click the link! https://t.co/y2gHkr3BFS pic.twitter.com/3E65LhDks4 — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) April 23, 2018

Drew said that they decided to do the cruise again, after a three-year hiatus, because they “love their fans,” and want to get an opportunity to reconnect with them.

For more information on the Property Brothers‘ Sailing with the Scotts cruise, click here.