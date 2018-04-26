Blac Chyna Slammed For Giving Baby Dream Hair Extensions

Dream Kardashian's baby "makeover" did not get rave reviews from Chyna's Instagram followers

Blac Chyna is getting some pretty heated backlash for giving her daughter, Dream Kardashian, a makeover. It’s mostly because the makeover involves pink hair extensions and the fact that Dream is less than 18 months old. Us Weekly reports that Chyna posted a photo of her daughter rocking the extensions on her Instagram page.

“My beautiful baby girl,” she wrote in the caption.

But Chyna’s Instagram followers had a few words for the hairstyle choice for Dream. According to Us, some commenters accused Chyna of treating her youngest child like a toy or a doll. Others shared that it wasn’t necessary for a baby to have hair extensions. Chyna has since deleted the post but not before someone grabbed a screenshot and reposted it.

The pink hair extensions look a lot like clip-ins that could have come from Blac Chyna’s own wig closet. Dream Kardashian’s mother has been known to wear brightly colored wigs and this may have been a cute “like mommy, like daughter” moment captured for posterity. In Chyna’s most recent Instagram photos of herself, she is wearing a blonde bob, but a week ago she was wearing pink hair like her daughter.

As People Magazine reports, this new photo of Dream comes two days after Rob Kardashian posted photos of him and Dream enjoying a daddy-daughter tea time date.

Blac Chyna is SLAMMED for putting pink hair extensions on daughter Dream https://t.co/cZuE7sBXha pic.twitter.com/aw7D0NA3De — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 26, 2018

Kardashian posted the photos of the adorable parental quality time on Monday on his Twitter page.

“Mornings start with a tea party,” Rob wrote in the caption of the post.

Dream is wearing pink in those photos too. As People notes, she wore a pink tutu, sneakers and a hot-pink bow as she sipped from her cup in her baby chair.

Rob Kardashian’s posts about Dream are cute, but there are claims that there’s still friction between him and Blac Chyna. According to E! Online, Kardashian was not happy about the news that Chyna got into a fight at Six Flags recently. Dream Kardashian was there during the altercation and so was her son, King Cairo. As E! reports, videos of the incident showed Chyna pulling off her jacket and attempting to swing a hot-pink toy car at an unidentified woman.

Mornings start with a tea party pic.twitter.com/es0N0t3u74 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 23, 2018

Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM pic.twitter.com/kLkr1YLUeD — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 23, 2018

A source reportedly told E! that Rob was unhappy with the fact that his daughter was in danger and that he plans to file papers so that he can officially get more custody of the toddler in the future.