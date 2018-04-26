Kelly Ripa And Husband Mark Consuelos Bewildered By Bikini Body Shamers

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos find it absolutely baffling that so many people can find reasons to complain about a G-rated bikini photo. The couple recently spoke out about the flood of body-shaming comments that 47-year-old Kelly faced after her smitten husband shared an Instagram snapshot of her impressive beach body. As reported by People, the couple had some questions for the trolls who took offense at Ripa’s decision to wear a two-piece swimsuit while swimming.

Kelly and Mark discussed bikini-gate during their Tuesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A viewer called in to ask the couple about how they felt about the online backlash to Mark Consuelos’s March 25 vacation snapshot of Kelly Ripa rocking a patterned string bikini on the beach. Host Andy Cohen first responded to the caller’s question by praising the way Consuelos “swatted” down the internet trolls who criticized Ripa’s beachwear. According to E! News, many of the body shamers were complaining that Ripa is too old to be wearing something so revealing.

“It was bizarre, it was like, what else are you supposed to wear at the beach?” Consuelos said of the criticism.

Kelly Ripa agreed with her husband. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host pointed out that she “wasn’t in synagogue,” so the comments blasting her for not wearing something more modest made little sense. She also asked her critics to share what they consider to be appropriate beachwear.

“I mean…if you come up with an option let me know,” Ripa said.

In the image that caused the confounding controversy, Kelly Ripa is standing in thigh-deep, crystal-clear ocean water. She looks like she’s having the time of her life with her husband and so much of the hate directed at her probably came from bitter people who were just a tad jealous of her idyllic vacation location, fit physique, and sweet spouse.

“Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…” Consuelos captioned the snapshot of his wife.

After seeing all the critical responses to his photo, Consuelos shut the body-shamers and age-shamers down by heaping even more praise on his fit, fabulous-looking wife. He also dared all the male commenters who were criticizing Kelly Ripa to complain about her bikini to his face, and he let all the trolls know that he’s willing to fight for his wife’s right to wear whatever she wants to on the beach, no matter what age she is. Ripa works hard to stay in such great shape, so she’s definitely earned it.

“Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come,” Consuelos wrote. “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”