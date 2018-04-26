‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of April 30: Bill’s Paternity Revelation Tears Steffy & Liam Apart

Bill's vile scheme may separate Liam from his child forever.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 30 reveal that just when you think that Bill (Don Diamont) can’t go any lower, he goes out of his way to prove you wrong. It seems as if his stint in the hospital has only made him worse, even when he knows the list of people who want to hurt him is endless. B&B fans will remember the havoc Bill caused when he forced Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) to lie to Thomas (Pierson Fode) and let him believe that she was terminally ill. Now it seems that Bill will use a baby to get his way, even if it means that his own son may never raise his daughter.

Bill knows that he needs to sever the one tie between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) in order for him to stand a chance with his daughter-in-law. In order to do this, he “accidentally” lets Wyatt (Darin Brooks) know that he is the father of Steffy’s baby, according to Soap Dirt. By the time May 1 rolls around, Wyatt will be convinced that Liam is not the baby’s father. At some point, Bill also lets Wyatt know that he switched the paternity results in order to give Steffy and Liam a chance.

Hope and Steffy square off with one another regarding their intent to make Liam their own. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Vb2vMl4yIz #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/F0UZdeMvq9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 25, 2018

When Liam tells Wyatt that he wants to go back to Steffy because of the baby, Wyatt feels pressure to tell Liam what he believes is the truth. Consequentially, all hell breaks loose and things will never be the same. In fact, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 2, via Courier Journal, promise that Justin will also find himself involved in Bill’s outrageous plot. It seems that he may have a crisis of conscience as his boss ropes him in to do some dirty work.

To Ridge, all signals seem to indicate that Liam will go back to his wife. With the scare that the couple had at the doctor’s office, they were on the verge of getting back together. In fact, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 3, indicate that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will brag to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about his daughter’s imminent reunion with her husband. He will especially enjoy the fact that Steffy kept her man despite Hope trying to palm him in for herself. Brooke will be sympathetic to her daughter’s plight since she believes that Hope will be broken if Liam returns to Steffy. However, quite the opposite occurs when Liam tells Steffy that they are completely done forever.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 5, tease that Steffy is the one who will be heartbroken. She will turn to the only person who has supported her wholeheartedly throughout this whole ordeal: her dad. Ridge will be shocked and extremely angry that Bill has once again gotten his own way.

May sweeps have introduced an interesting paternity storyline. The obvious scenario is that Bill is lying and that he did not switch the paternity results. In that case, Liam is the father and he is depriving his son of his child. On the other hand, what if Bill is really Steffy’s baby’s father? It would certainly change the dynamics of the soap opera drastically. Don’t miss an episode of Bold and the Beautiful during May sweeps, then check back here for all the latest spoilers, news and updates.