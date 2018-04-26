Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump-West Twitter Love Fest, Suggests Rapper Serve As Communications Director ‘Kellyanne Kanye’

The late night host has declared that the 'Famous' rapper may have lost his mind amid his Twitter bromance with the POTUS.

Stephen Colbert is getting some major mileage out of the bizarre bromance between Kanye West and Donald Trump. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host devoted a hilarious segment to West’s recent string of tweets in which he showed off an autographed Make America Great Again hat and announced his support for the president. Kanye even called the Donald “my brother” in one tweet, prompting Colbert to chime in on the “total bro-fest” after pointing out that his Twitter feed was clogged with tweets about the odd couple.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert wasted no time in determining that Kanye may have lost his mind. The late-night host said:

“Yes, we have the right to independent thought and I independently think Kanye has lost his mind. You know what, Kanye? Donald Trump is your brother, it is true, and I am your brother, too. And brother-to-brother, I just want to say, put the phone down. You could’ve stopped at 10 a.m. this morning with, ‘I’m nice at ping pong.'”

Colbert also joked about West’s post of his signed MAGA hat followed by 30 fire emojis.

“Now, that is fitting, because that is how many times I would set that hat on fire,” Stephen told his audience.

While Colbert thinks things “took an even stupider turn” when the U.S. president thanked Kanye on Twitter, it spawned an idea for a new album title: “Yeezy and Sleazy.”

WATCH: Colbert: Kanye’s bromance with Trump is proof he "lost his mind" https://t.co/9G1IP4pAUn pic.twitter.com/1cl5UUP883 — The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2018

And that’s not the only name he came up with. Colbert considered that Yeezy’s tweets were part of a plan to lobby to be Trump’s new communications director.

“He could just change his name to Kellyanne Kanye,” the Late Show host joked.

Colbert also pointed out that Trump’s support from Kanye is kind of a big deal. The president’s political campaign endorsers included Joanie Loves Chachi star Scott Baio and former underwear model Antonio Sabato Jr., but a kudos from Kanye is closer to A-list. Stephen Colbert offered congratulations to Trump on securing “the coveted Kanye endorsement.”

“That is not easy to get. Right now it’s just you and ‘Bill Cosby innocent!'” the Late Show host said. According to USA Today, Colbert was apparently referencing a now-deleted Kanye tweet about the fallen Cosby Show star.

You can see Colbert’s entire Trump-West takedown in the video below.

In case you missed the initial love-fest as it played out, Kanye announced to his 27 million followers that “the mob” can’t make him not love Trump. West seems to have channeled his inner Sheen with some of his concoctions.

“We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” the rapper wrote.

The president responded to Kanye’s tweet with a thank you, telling him his post was “very cool.”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Kanye West’s Twitterfest angered some of his fans. Popcrave tweeted that a slew of celebrities, including Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, reportedly unfollowed West on Twitter after his outpouring of love for the president.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also chimed in on Kanye’s social media splurge, making it clear that she respects her husband even though they have different political views. Kim also called out the media for questioning her husband ‘s mental health and she pointed out that Kanye never said he agrees with Trump’s policies.

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights on CBS.