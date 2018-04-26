Tristan Thompson Happy That Kanye West’s Twitter Drama Is Distracting From Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘HL’

Tristan is happy to have his name out of the headlines for a bit.

Tristan Thompson is reportedly thrilled that Kanye West’s Twitter drama is taking some of the attention off of his cheating scandal. The NBA player was allegedly busted cheating on his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, while she was pregnant with his child, and now fans have been trolling him online for his alleged infidelity.

According to an April 26 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson’s name has been in the headlines since the cheating scandal news erupted online. Photos and video of Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian surfaced just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Kanye West was reportedly furious with Thompson for his infidelity, but is now dealing with his own controversy.

Kanye West has been taking heat from fans after he went on a wild Twitter rant this week. The rapper, who is married to Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, drew a lot of criticism when he supported President Donald Trump, and was seen wearing a hat with Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” on it. Now, although Tristan Thompson doesn’t want to see Kanye suffer, he is happy for the distraction.

Sources tell the site that Tristan “has no idea” what Kanye West is going through at the moment, and that he doesn’t enjoy seeing the rapper come under fire. However, he is happy that the “negative attention” has been taken away from him as it is being directed towards Kanye for the time being.

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been feeling like a “black sheep” in the weeks following the cheating scandal. Sources claim that he is “incredibly sorry” for how he has hurt Khloe Kardashian, but that he’s not feeling bad for Kanye West for getting himself into a media firestorm.

According to In Touch Weekly, Tristan Thompson has been apologizing to Khloe Kardashian for his actions. He’s allegedly telling her that the girl he was seen at the hotel with is a friend of a friend, and that he was stupid for kissing the other girls in the video, claiming he did it as apart of a bet he made with one of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. Khloe is reportedly still trying to figure out her future with Tristan.