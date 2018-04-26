‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Returns To Instagram With Heartbreaking Post After Confirming Dad’s Death

Lala Kent returned to social media on Wednesday night.

Lala Kent confirmed her father’s death on Monday. On Wednesday, she returned to Instagram for the first time since sharing her heartbreaking news.

Along with a throwback photo of her dad, the Vanderpump Rules star wrote several lyrics from Rod Stewart’s ballad, “Forever Young,” in the image’s caption.

Kent first revealed her father’s passing to her fans and followers on Instagram days ago, along with a cute video of her entire family, including her mother, father, and brother driving through Los Angeles with palm trees in the background. In the clip, Kent could be heard gushing over her dad, telling him he’s “suck a bada**.”

As the clip continued, Kent asked her mother if she’d like to be a “bada**” also. In response, her mom said she was too “tired.”

Although Kent’s father was not seen on Vanderpump Rules, the longtime reality star and singer has been quite vocal about her family throughout her time on the show and has also made frequent social media posts about them.

Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season, after landing a hostess job at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where the series is filmed. Since then, she quit the show briefly amid Season 5, before signing back onto a full-time role for Season 6.

Immediately after learning her father had died suddenly, Kent flew from Los Angeles to her family’s home in Utah, where she’s seemingly been ever since.

A short time after her arrival in Utah, Kent was joined by her boyfriend of two years, movie producer Randall Emmett. On Instagram, Emmett shared a series of stories in which he and his assistant, a man named Charlie, were seen boarding a plane in Los Angeles and heading for Utah.

Also in his Instagram clips, Emmett revealed that his time in Utah with his girlfriend would be short due to the fact that he would then be forced to fly to Las Vegas to promote his new movie at Cinemacon.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming season finale of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which airs on Bravo TV on Monday, April 30 at 9 p.m.