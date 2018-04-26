NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield Likely Going No. 1 In 2018 NFL Draft To Cleveland Browns

It appears the Browns will take Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Baker Mayfield has been one of the most intriguing names to follow throughout the course of the 2018 NFL Draft process. He has seen his name rise and fall in mock drafts and seems to be hitting his peak at the right time.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns are currently expected to take Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick.

Last season with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield put together a massive season. He completed 70.5 percent of his pass attempts for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Mayfield also ran for 311 yards and five touchdowns throughout the course of the season.

At the end of the season, Mayfield was awarded the Heisman Trophy. He deserved the award and his numbers backed it up. Now, heading into the NFL, Mayfield may be the first player of all prospects to hear his name called in the draft.

Cleveland has been expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Many have talked about Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen as potential selections, but lately, Mayfield’s name has been the one coming up the most. Schefter made it clear that no one knows what the Browns are doing for sure, but that many around the league believe that Mayfield will end up being their pick.

Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2018

Also, how can you not love a quarterback that goes to extreme detail to replicate a famous Brett Favre draft photo?

Baker Mayfield went all out to recreate this photo of Brett Favre during the draft. pic.twitter.com/j7Cr9vbLbM — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2018

It will be interesting to see what Mayfield would be able to do for the Browns moving forward. Cleveland went out and made big moves this offseason, acquiring quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills. They also traded for star wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who will form a lethal duo with Josh Gordon.

Mayfield may not end up starting as a rookie, but he would be given the chance to give Taylor a run for his money. If the Browns end up taking someone else at No. 1, many are projecting Mayfield to be taken by the New York Jets with the No. 3 overall pick. New York currently has Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater on their quarterback depth chart.

Hue Jackson and company may have just gone through a winless season, but things are beginning to turn around. Mayfield’s leadership and antics might be exactly what the Browns need to get back into postseason contention.