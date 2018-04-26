Amy Roloff Shares Jacob’s Engagement Party Photo Before Confessing She Can’t Wait To Ride Chris’ Motorcycle

Fans cannot get over how happy Amy Roloff looks in her recent Instagram posts.

With the new season of Little People Big World having just kicked off, fans have been getting their fill of the Roloff family on TV. Luckily, the family has also been busy keeping up with their social media accounts as well.

Matriarch Amy Roloff has always been one to share many aspects of her life with fans on her popular Instagram account. And just two days ago, the mother of four shared a rare photo with her son Jacob and his new fiancee, Izzy. In the post, Roloff explained to fans that they had a great time celebrating the couple’s engagement with family and friends. She also thanked all her fans for the encouragement and support while revealing that the couple will be tying the knot some time next year.

In the photo, Jacob, Izzy, and Amy are all smiles for the occasion, which appears to have been held at Roloff farms. Amy is wearing a beautiful navy blue floral dress while Izzy can be seen in a black top and yellow maxi skirt. Jacob opted for a more casual look in a blue, red, and white button down shirt.

As Jacob has chosen to stay out of the spotlight surrounding his family’s show, fans were delighted to see him make an appearance on Amy’s Instagram page.

“Congratulations Jacob, miss you on show.”

“Jacob and Jeremy look so much alike now,” another fan pointed out.

In all, Amy’s heartfelt photo gained over 49,000 likes and over 640 comments. The next day, Amy shared another glimpse into her life with a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Chris riding on a motorcycle. In the caption of the picture, Amy tells fans that she cannot wait to go on more motorcycle rides with Chris once the weather gets better before plugging the newest episode for her show, Little People Big World.

Again, the 53-year-old thanked fans for their support and for tuning into the family’s show while also sharing that “life is good.” This photo also gained a ton of attention with more than 25,000 likes and 600 comments. Many of Roloff’s fans were quick to point out how happy she appears to be with Chris.

“That smile shows true happiness congrats!”

“I think that handsome guy LOVES him some Amy! Great to see you happy and really living each day. Good for you,” another fan commented.

It’s clear to see that love is in the air for the Roloff family.

Little People Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC.