Khloe Kardashian ‘Ashamed’ To Face Fans & Friends After Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Khloe Kardashian has a difficult decision ahead of her.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly “ashamed” to face the world in the wake of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been hiding out in Ohio as she figures out what she wants to do moving forward.

According to Radar Online, Kardashian is conflicted with a lot of emotion at this time in her life. As many fans know, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson was reportedly caught cheating on her while she was pregnant. Photos and video alleged to be of the NBA player surfaced online and seemingly reveal Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women just days before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson.

In the photos and video, the man who appears to be Tristan is seen kissing multiple women, and even accompanying one of those woman back to his New York City hotel room. Just days later, Khloe gave birth, and has been out of the spotlight ever since. Sources reveal that Kardashian is “keeping quiet” because she is reportedly “ashamed” to face her fans and her close friends. The insider reveals that Khloe feels “stuck” in a very bad situation, and that “no one understands what she is going through” as a new mom whose relationship has been torn apart by the alleged cheating.

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly afraid to raise baby True by herself. The reality star reportedly wanted the “perfect happy family” with Thompson, but those dreams were dashed when the rumors of his cheating were revealed in such a public way. Khloe’s friends and family want her to return to L.A., but she has yet to make an official decision about the future of her relationship with Tristan.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is planning to remain in Cleveland and stay quiet about Tristan Thompson and the future of their relationship until after the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Khloe reportedly has a lot of respect for Tristan’s teammate, LeBron James, as well as the fans in Cleveland, who have shown her love and support before and after the cheating rumors. Kardashian reportedly believes speaking out now would just cause more distraction and chaos for the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans.