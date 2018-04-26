‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Tori, Zach Roloff Embrace Spring With Jackson As His First Birthday Nears

Zach and Tori Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' are embracing these beautiful spring days with son Jackson as he gets closer and closer to turning one.

Fans of TLC’s Little People, Big World love following all of the Roloff family members on social media to see what they’re doing beyond the scope of the TV cameras. People are especially hooked on updates of the newest Roloff family members, Tori and Zach’s son Jackson along with Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter Ember. LPBW stars Zach and Tori have been sharing some fun updates of Jackson lately and fans won’t want to miss these.

The spring weather has Tori and Zach embracing the great outdoors and it looks like Jackson is having a blast with it. The Little People, Big World mom recently shared a post highlighting a family picnic and Jackson was right by her side, snuggling next to Roloff wearing just his diaper. A second photo in the post showed Jackson sitting with dad Zach, eating some mac and cheese. LPBW supporters went crazy over the post, especially Jackson’s chubby leg rolls, and the post garnered more than 50,000 likes in about a day.

Another post from Tori showed a couple of shots from a family photo shoot the Little People, Big World stars had done. Roloff joked that she’d be spending the day in the fetal position bawling because the photographer did such an amazing job capturing the love within the family.

Tori recently posted a photo of Jackson noting he was turning 11-months-old and Roloff noted that she couldn’t believe that his first birthday was just a month away. The Little People, Big World star said he’s a blessing who is determined to start walking and loves books.

Roloff added that her little guy just hit 20 pounds in weight and shared that his personality is coming alive. Jackson is said to be playful and comical and he’s able to keep everybody around him smiling. Tori joked about how she needed to start planning his first birthday party and LPBW fans cannot wait to see what she puts together.

Little People, Big World is currently airing new episodes featuring the Roloff family every Tuesday night on TLC. The current episodes are showing the early days of Jackson’s newborn stage as Zach and Tori worked through their first-time parent jitters and challenges. It looks like Zach, Tori, and Jackson are doing great these days and LPBW fans cannot wait to see what comes next for them.