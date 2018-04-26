‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Calls Herself A ‘Shattered Woman’ In Raw New Video

Farrah Abraham gets emotional, opens up about all the drama in her life for new video.

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is opening up in a raw and honest new video. The reality TV mom posted a surprising video to her YouTube channel this week where she opened up about her life, drama with her parents, her involvement in the adult entertainment industry, Sophia’s late father, her plastic surgery, and much more.

According to a report by The Ashley, Farrah Abraham opened up and showed a whole new side of herself in the video. Teen Mom OG fans are used to seeing Farrah argue, show disrespect towards others, and seem to be caught up in her own little world. However, in the new video, Abraham covers nearly all of her childhood trauma, as well as her rocky relationship with her parents.

Farrah calls herself broken and insecure in the video. Abraham reveals things such as her parent’s abusive relationship, her mother’s midlife crisis, and the poor treatment she received from her grandmother. The Teen Mom OG star also revealed that her sister, Ashley, has always been jealous of her, but that Ashley was also treated poorly by their mother. Farrah says she always felt so bad for her sister because of that.

Farrah Abraham also reveals she got sucked into the adult entertainment industry, and that other women, including single mothers like herself, are also struggling to get out of the industry. “It’s all about money, money, money,” she says in the 14-minute video.

The Teen Mom OG star also offered an interesting look into the reasons she experimented with plastic surgery. Farrah Abraham says she would stare at her face in the mirror for hours and go over everything she hated about her appearance. However, she claims she has since learned to love herself for who she is and hopes to teach her daughter, Sophia, those same lessons.

Farrah also revealed that she felt all of the weight of her family drama, reality TV series, parenting, and more on her shoulders. She eventually said things were at their worst when she “snapped” during a physical altercation with her mother, Debra Danielson. Farrah called the police, and Debra was arrested.

“When you’re a shattered woman and picked apart to the core and people pleasing…it was just so much trying for me. I was falling apart.”

Farrah Abraham also opened up about her time on Teen Mom OG, saying that the show made her the villain for entertainment purposes before she was ultimately fired for her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.