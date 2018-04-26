‘Re:ZERO’ OVA Release Date Confirmed: ‘Memory Snow’ Anime Episode Brings Rem, Sabaru, And Emilia Back

The wait for 'Re:ZERO' Season 2 may be taking forever, but at least there is a 'Re:ZERO' OVA episode to spread holiday cheer.

The Re:ZERO OVA release date has finally been confirmed to take place in 2018. Called Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow, the Re:ZERO OVA episode will feature characters like Subaru, Emilia, Rem, Ram, Beatrice, Roswaal, and children that live in the neighboring village.

Re:ZERO Memory Snow is apparently an original story since it takes place before tragedy strikes. Without getting into major spoilers, the first season of the Re:ZERO anime ended right before a critical scene that was a major turning point in Arc 3 of the light novel series. The fact that a certain character is part of the voice cast means that the story definitely takes place before the potential Re:ZERO Season 2 that everyone is hoping for.

Based on screenshots from Japanese websites, the release date for the Re:ZERO OVA episode is now scheduled for October of 2018. Not many details have been unwrapped for this winter Christmas-themed special, but the Re:ZERO OVA episode is hoped to be shown in Japanese movie theaters.

For those unfamiliar with the book series, the Re:ZERO light novel series by author Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka has been releasing since 2014. In addition to the 25-episode anime adaptation, the book series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu.

As of March 2018, the light novel series is currently up to Re:ZERO Volume 16. The official English translation by Yen Press is only up to Re:ZERO Volume 6 and the release date for Volume 7 is scheduled for June 26, 2018. There is also an English fan translation of the Japanese web novel that is currently working on Arc 6.

The ‘Re:ZERO’ anime is quite popular due to getting the isekai genre right. Studio White Fox / 'Re:ZERO' Anime Promo

Re:ZERO Season 2 Announcement Possible For 2019?

The fact that a Re:ZERO OVA release date is happening at all has given hope to the idea that studio White Fox will have Re:ZERO Season 2 confirmed next. After all, anime projects take years to develop and the Blu-Ray sales in Japan alone declared the anime a smashing success, more than tripling the sales figures of popular anime like Attack On Titan and My Hero Academia. Many anime series are forced to wait for years while the source material is written, but in this case, there are plenty of light novels available already.

For those wanting to read up on some Re:ZERO Season 2 spoilers, please see the previous articles published by the Inquisitr that explore the topic in detail.