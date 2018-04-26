Brandi Glanville Tweets And Deletes Near Nude Photo, Compares Herself To ‘Sexy Mom’ Kourtney Kardashian

Brandi Glanville shared a racy snap with her Twitter followers last night.

Brandi Glanville posted a racy photo of herself sitting on bed, nearly naked, on Twitter last night.

Amid her ongoing feud with ex-co-star Lisa Vanderpump, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her page and shared an image that featured her in nothing but a pair of tiny panties, which were pulled down several inches.

“Having a [Kourtney Kardashian] sexy mom moment,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, via a report by the Daily Mail on April 26. “I named my son Mason first jk. Mad love.”

In the image, both of Glanville’s breasts were exposed.

Shortly after Glanville posted the shocking photo, she was faced with backlash from fans, who labeled her “disgusting” and called her out for being desperate for attention. Others slammed her for failing to consider how her two sons, Mason and Jake, will be impacted by the image.

“Just when you thought middle school couldn’t get any worse… gee, thanks, mom,” one person wrote.

“Aren’t you a mother?! WHAT are you doing?” another asked.

Glanville’s latest tweet and delete isn’t the only nude photo she’s shared online. In fact, Glanville has been known for her shocking behavior in recent years and in 2016, she posted an image of herself on Instagram wearing nothing but a thin thong. At the time, the reality star applauded herself for working hard to stay in shape and thanked Kim Kardashian for making it okay for moms to share sexy selfies.

In other Brandi Glanville news, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently prompted a feud with Lisa Vanderpump after taking aim at the restauranteur in a mean-spirited Twitter post. As some may have seen, Glanville viciously proclaimed that Vanderpump could have contributed to her pup Pink Dog’s recent death by dying her fur pink.

After learning of the shocking tweet, Vanderpump fired back at her former friend, telling her she should go back into the hole she crawled out of.

Glanville has also been making headlines for her potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While Bravo has not yet revealed any plans to bring Glanville back to the show in any capacity, she was recently spotted out in Los Angeles with two of the show’s current stars, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 is currently airing on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.