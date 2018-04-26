Cameran says that she's taking sides with Kathryn over Thomas' latest girlfriend

The tide has turned this season on Southern Charm as nearly all of the cast members have made the shift to side with Kathryn Dennis or “Team Kat” as Cameran Eubanks calls it. For Southern Charm Season 5, Kathryn’s ex, Thomas Ravenel found Charleston ladies to be lacking, so he imported some talent from the west coast, and as a result, his friendships with some cast members are now strained. But Southern Charm star and new mom Cameran says that her bond with Kathryn has grown as a result of her respect for Dennis as a single mother of two, according to People.

Cameran says she hasn’t really gotten to know Ravenel’s current girlfriend.

“I was pregnant the whole season, so I kind of stayed back.”

Southern Charm Star Cameran Is Siding With Kathryn This Season

Southern Charm fans got their first hint that something had changed in the cast dynamics when Cameran, Shep, and Whitney all posted photos of a lunch date that included Kathryn Dennis that was not shot for Bravo. In fact, Kathryn Dennis has been spotted out in Charleston hanging out with Whitney, Shep, and Craig with no sign of Ravenel at their cozy table for four.

Cameran Has Hope The Southern Charm Stars Can Reconcile On Some Level

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks, who delivered daughter Palmer Corrine Wimberly on November 11, says that now that she is a mom she has a newfound respect for Kathryn Dennis.

“I’ve obviously known Kathryn for longer. Being a new mother makes me see Kathryn in a much different light. Like, I feel like I have a lot more empathy for her now, just going through what she’s gone through and being a single mother of two children. So yeah, I’m definitely more on Team Kat this year.”

And despite Thomas Ravenel dating right now, Cameran has hope that Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel can reconcile on some level, as they will be in each other’s lives for at least two more decades.

“I hope so. They have two children, so they will inevitably be in each other’s lives for the rest of their life. So I hope so — I think so.”

Southern Charm Tea And Sympathy Is Now On The Side Of Kathryn Dennis

This statement by Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is the latest indication that something has changed amongst the Southern Charm cast this season. Thomas Ravenel has stated himself on social media that he no longer has a relationship with Southern Charm creator Whitney Sudler-Smith and his mother, Southern Charm matriarch Patricia, Altschul reportedly as a result of the drama his new relationship has brought to the set.

Thomas Ravenel is now saying that Whitney and Patricia were never really his friends.