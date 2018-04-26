Prince William Will Serve As Prince Harry’s Best Man

Prince William is 'honored' to stand next to his brother at the Royal Wedding.

Prince William will take some time off from daddy duty to officially serve as his brother Harry’s best man. The Duke of Cambridge has happily agreed to stand next to his younger brother during his wedding to Meghan Markle next month.

Kensington Palace announced the news via social media on Thursday, revealing that Prince William is very honored to have been asked and that he’ll take great pleasure in supporting Prince Harry during the joyous occasion.

Us Weekly reports that while Prince Harry has “several” close male friends, there is “no way” he would choose any of them above his older brother for the job of his best man. The report goes on to say that Harry first asked William to be apart of his big day back in December, just weeks after his engagement to Meghan Markle was announced.

Just after the engagement news was revealed, Prince William made a statement about how happy he was for his younger brother, and later joked that he hoped Harry’s upcoming marriage would mean his brother will “stay out” of his fridge and “stop scrounging” his food, which the elder Prince claims he has been doing for years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19, and fans are looking forward to watching the wedding take place. As followers of the Royal Family know, Harry served as Prince William’s best man when he married Kate Middleton back in 2011 and has since become an uncle to William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, four, Princess Charlotte, two, and a newborn son who was born earlier this week. The Duke and Duchess have yet to announce the name of their third child, but many fans believe it will be Arthur, James, Albert, Philip, Thomas, Alexander, or Henry.

The latest Royal Wedding will be a huge affair, as Harry and Meghan will exchange their vows in front of 600 guests. After a bit of the excitement dies down, the newlywed couple will attend a celebration of their wedding with 200 of their closest friends and family members.

Prince William may even have some advice for Harry after having gone through the experience of a Royal Wedding recently himself. The two brothers are sure to be a sight as they stand together again for another big moment in their lives.