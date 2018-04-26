Kanye West Tweets Support For Cleveland Cavaliers After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Is Kanye West supporting Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal?

Kanye West has been the talk of Twitter this week. The rapper has been tweeting up a storm over the past few days and starting controversy with his comments about nearly everything, including support for President Donald Trump.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, after a very long day of tweeting, Kanye West wrapped up his comments by revealing that he was writing his “last tweet of the day” and that he was off to go “watch the Cavs.”

As many fans know, Kanye West’s sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, recently gave birth to Tristan Thompson’s baby. Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James, was recently busted cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant with their daughter. Photos and video surfaced of Tristan kissing multiple women, and accompanying one of those women back to his hotel room, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl, True Thompson.

After the cheating scandal erupted, rumors began to fly that Khloe Kardashian’s family members, especially Kanye West and Rob Kardashian, were furious with Tristan Thompson for his actions. Kanye even allegedly threatened to hurt Tristan for what he had done to Khloe. However, after his recent tweet, fans are wondering if he’s now supporting Thompson in the wake of the cheating scandal.

Locked in ???? A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 11, 2018 at 5:49pm PST

While Kanye West didn’t elaborate any further on his tweet, he may have just been revealing his plans for the night. Many people tuned in to watch LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Indiana Pacer in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Cleveland took their first lead in the series and now are only one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Tristan Thompson has only played a couple of minutes in the entire series.

However, if Kanye West is supporting Tristan Thompson in the wake of the Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal, he may have his wife, Kim Kardashian, to answer to. Kim rushed to her sister’s side after the cheating scandal and was in Cleveland when Khloe gave birth to little True. Currently, Khloe remains in Ohio, where she is reportedly trying to figure out the future of her relationship with Tristan.