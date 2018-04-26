Carrie Underwood Allegedly Had ‘Extensive Reconstruction’ Done On Her Face After Fall, Reports ‘People’

A source spoke to 'People' about the "extensive reconstruction" Carrie had after her fall.

Carrie Underwood allegedly had “extensive reconstruction” done on her face after the nasty fall last year that saw her get 40 to 50 stitches, according to a new report from People. The site is claiming that Carrie underwent some serious surgery around her mouth after falling on some steps outside her house in Tennessee in November.

According to a source who spoke about Carrie’s surgery to People shortly after the star stepped back into the spotlight and showed off her barely there scars for the first time earlier this month, the mom of one “had extensive reconstruction done around her mouth area and lips.”

However, the insider noted that the doctors Carrie turned to “did a really great job obviously” before adding that the scarring is now so minimal thanks to the hard work of the surgeons that “you honestly couldn’t see any scarring even up close” on the country singer’s face as she appeared in a new photoshoot.

The report came as brand new photos of Underwood debuted online, showing her modeling items from her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure line which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.

People published a new photo on April 25 of Carrie showing off her toned body as she swung a kettlebell around in the gym, proving that her right wrist – which she broke during her fall – is heeling up very nicely.

The site also reported that Underwood has “now recovered” from the fall and revealed that she’s “so proud” of her latest collection for her popular line of workout gear and accessories, noting that her scar was “slightly visible” as she appeared on the set.

The new photo shoot came shortly after Carrie spoke candidly about her fall for the first time in a number of new radio interviews last week.

As reported by E! Online, Underwood shared that her fall happened in November as she was taking her two dogs for a walk and missed the bottom step, causing her to trip and land on her wrist – though she still didn’t let go of her dog’s leashes.

“I thought I just busted my lip,” she said of the fall during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway, but revealed that when she headed back inside to look at the damage she realised that “it wasn’t pretty” and not only had she busted her lip but she’d also chipped her tooth and broken her wrist as well as suffering a few other cuts and abrasions.

Underwood herself confirmed that she had surgery on her face as a result of the fall in a blog post to fans on New Year’s Eve.

“I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher, her husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Carrie wrote on her blog while discussing her injuries, per Variety.

She then added that she was hoping the scarring would be minimal but added at the time, “I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”