‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fans Thrilled About Theresa Donovan’s Return, Jen Lilley Revisits Role

'Days of Our Lives' viewers are looking forward to the return of fan-favorite Theresa Donovan. Jen Lilley will be revisiting her role as Theresa, shaking things up in time for May sweeps.

In recent episodes of Days of our Lives, Brady (Eric Martsolf) has been determined to win Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) back. Brady is hopeful that Eve will soon forgive him. Chemistry is not a problem for the two Days characters but Eve is fearful that she will end up with another man like Deimos, or even Eduardo.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Brady and Eve do, in fact, get their relationship back on track. Just as their relationship begins to flourish, the return of Eve’s sister Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) threatens to squash their budding romance.

Theresa Donovan left Salem in November 2016 when actress Jen Lilley left Days of Our Lives. Characters have made reference to Theresa on the show; however, nobody has seen or heard from her since she left Brady and their son Tate.

Days fans have been hoping for Theresa to return for quite awhile. The character’s revival was just a rumor until Jen Lilley took to Twitter to announce she would be coming back to the show. According to SOD, Jen Lilley has already begun filming for Days of Our Lives and Theresa will be headed back to Salem in time for May sweeps.

Days of Our Lives fans were thrilled to find out that Jen Lilley would be returning to the show as Theresa Donovan.

Never been more excited about a character coming back to the show. I hope you will be here for a long time. — Lee (@leec012472) April 25, 2018

Now THAT'S good news! Of the many who have come and gone throughout the show's history, Jen Lilley as Theresa is one of the best. — Michael McDowell (@BlitzMagazine) April 11, 2018

Theresa and Brady are most certainly a favored Days of Our Lives couple, and although fans enjoy seeing Brady with Theresa’s sister Eve, Jen Lilley’s return is highly anticipated.

The return of Theresa to Days of Our Lives will definitely disrupt Brady’s relationship with Eve. It will undoubtedly be revealed that Theresa left behind those that she loved in an effort to protect them. Brady and Eve will both have a lot of questions. In response to Brady dating Theresa’s sister Eve, Jen Lilley posted a humorous tweet.

As excited as fans are to see Theresa come back to Brady, they are just as excited to witness a reunion of the Donovan sisters.

Can’t wait for reel sister’s return to @nbcdays @jen_lilley T is for trouble and THERESA! pic.twitter.com/FXggmKo9iL — Kassie DePaiva (@KassieDePaiva) April 11, 2018

One Twitter user said it best when she pointed out that it feels like it has been 10 years since Jen Lilley announced she was coming back to Days of Our Lives on NBC.

“They say time flies but it feels like its dripping like molasses when you’re waiting for Jen Lilley to get back to Salem.”

Days of Our Lives fans will have to wait another month for Theresa’s return, however, they don’t have to wait patiently.