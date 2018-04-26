Weird Netflix Movies For Kids That Adults Will Like Too: ‘Nacho Libre’ And ‘Little Monsters’

There are two very weird movies on Netflix that the whole family will enjoy, and one of them may even help your kids with the monsters under their bed.

Often, when looking for Netflix movies for kids, it’s hard to find a film that everyone can enjoy. But Netflix has a handful of movies that are sure to entertain both kids and adults alike. The streaming platform often promotes their most popular family films—titles like The BFG, Moana, and The Jungle Book—but there are a couple that may have been missed by subscribers. Below are two movies that will entertain audiences of all ages, and they are both very weird.

Little Monsters(PG)

A young kid, Brian (Fred Savage), is afraid of a monster under his bed. Brian finally captures the monster, Maurice (Howie Mandel), and is pleasantly surprised to see that he’s friendly. Maurice introduces the boy to an incredible world filled with monsters and magic (also located under his bed), but Brian soon learns that some monsters are as evil as they look.

The year was 1989, Fred Savage’s popularity was soaring thanks to The Princess Bride and The Wonder Years, and Howie Mandel was one of the most popular comedians of the decade. Throw them together in Little Monsters and you get, well, a really strange movie.

This Netflix gem works as an allegory for facing your fears and maturing, so there are some positive messages for kids. And this may also help any children who have a fear of monsters under their bed. And filled with dark humor, silliness, Mandel at his wackiest, and the cheese of the late ’80s, adults will have no problem being entertained by this one. Daniel Stern, Frank Whaley, and Ben Savage (in his acting debut) co-star.

For our Late Night Movie – my daughter chose LITTLE MONSTERS (an old favorite).https://t.co/mHwNoXBYa7 pic.twitter.com/7cej7ewCEu — Rupert Pupkin (@bobfreelander) January 2, 2017

Nacho Libre(PG)

Whether it’s an adult comedy or a family movie, it’s hard to watch a Jack Black feature and not be entertained. Fandango provides the premise for one of the funniest Netflix movies for kids.

“Jack Black stars as Ignacio (friends call him Nacho), a Mexican cook who moonlights as a lucha libre wrestler to raise money for an orphanage in this comedy from the creators of Napoleon Dynamite and the writer of School of Rock.”

This is another strange movie, but that’s to be expected given the filmmakers, and that also adds to the entertainment. Filled with body slams, clotheslines, and wedgies, kids should have a blast with Nacho Libre. Some Netflix viewers may be surprised of the lack of slapstick comedy, but its offbeat humor provides several laugh-out-loud moments. And if you’re looking for kids’ movies on Netflix with a positive message, Nacho Libre is ultimately a touching story about compassion and helping others.