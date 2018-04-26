‘Westworld’: Fans See A Wolf That Looks Like Nymeria And Wonder If A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Crossover Is Possible

With 'Westworld' and 'Shogun World,' could there also be a 'Game of Thrones World'?

For many fans of HBO’s Westworld, the theories about the show can be as big a part of the experience as actually tuning into each episode of the show. So, when some fans spotted a wolf that bore a resemblance to HBO’s other juggernaut series, Game of Thrones, it was all that was needed for a new theory to be born.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the Season 2 premiere episode of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

During the Season 2 premiere of Westworld, a wolf was seen wandering around the carnage. It stood for a moment and then was gone again. Its short appearance, though, has gotten fans wondering if this wolf was the same one used for Nymeria in Game of Thrones.

Nymeria is a dire wolf and belongs to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). The huge wolf has been missing for a vast majority of time in Game of Thrones, but Nymeria recently made a cameo appearance when Arya discovered her again in the wilds of Westeros.

So, could there be a link?

Already, fans have taken to social media to comment on the similarities. While some are comparing the two beasts and wondering if the same animal was used. Those who are more interested in the theories between the shows are jokingly wondering if Nymeria’s appearance in Westworld could explain her absence in Game of Thrones.

Did you see Nymeria the direwolf on Westworld? (Via Reddit: https://t.co/4ycfR7y8sC) pic.twitter.com/b1tY79CfvR — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) April 24, 2018

So….the “worlds” are….merging?

Could that explain the random Ghost, Nymeria, and Lady sightings? #Westworld #GameofThrones — Sebastian Moran (@brantweezy) April 23, 2018

Of course, there is one logical reason this wolf was in Episode 1 of Westworld. As Cosmopolitan points out, there are only so many wolves out there that are used on television shows. It is very possible the same wolf was used in both shows, especially considering they are both from the same network. Even though HBO produces both, the shows are filmed in different locations. Regardless, it seems very possible this was just a case of the same actor in a different show. After all, it happens all the time, albeit, usually with humans and not animals.

However, this is not the first time a wolf has appeared in Westworld. As Elle points out, this wolf has also appeared in Season 1 of Westworld, although, it seems no one really made the connection between this wolf and Nymeria in Game of Thrones with its first appearance. In fact, Elle has gone to great lengths to rationalize the wolf’s appearance in Westworld. They suspect the wolf appears more for symbolic reasons than for a crossover between the two shows.

Which leads into the theory many fans are excited about: a Westworld and Game of Thrones crossover?

There is always the notion that HBO could be laying the groundwork for a crossover between the two shows. After all, with the knowledge that there are already two theme parks, Westworld and Shogun World, there is always the possibility of more theme parks within the universe. And, let’s face it, with the sordid behavior in Game of Thrones between families, it seems very fitting and completely at place within the Westworld universe.

Of course, fans will just have to tune into further episodes of Westworld to find out if there is a serious connection between this wolf and Nymeria in Game of Thrones.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 2, titled “Reunion,” on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET.