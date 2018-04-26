‘Westworld’ Season 2, Episode 2: New Image Teases A Host Reunion

Will Dolores and Maeve join forces or battle against each other?

The Season 2 premiere of HBO’s Westworld saw Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) individually wreaking their own forms of havoc on the landscape against the humans. However, a new image from Episode 2 promises a reunion between these two hosts, and it is anyone’s guess at how this will shake things up for the humans.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the Season 2 premiere episode of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 2 premiere episode of Westworld saw Dolores maintaining a killing spree that started in the Season 1 finale. For her, it seems like she just wants to be free of the park and oppression she has felt at the hand of the humans controlling her world. And, as is evidenced in Episode 1, she will use brute force to obtain her freedom.

Maeve, on the other hand, was diligently working away behind the scenes of the park and trying to free herself discretely from the world in which she had always been confined. When confronted, Maeve’s will was more about freedom than murder, as evidenced when she saved Lee Sizemore’s (Simon Quarterman) life.

But, what will happen when these two forces come head to head?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Maeve and Dolores have only met briefly in Season 1 of Westworld and that was before they both became self-aware. Now, in Episode 2, they are both considered sentient beings even though they are created by humans. But, will this encounter mean they will work together to free themselves from the confines of their world?

John P. Johnson / HBO

Episode 2 of Westworld Season 2 is aptly titled “Reunion,” and the image above shows, Dolores is in her western gear meeting up with Maeve, who is in street clothes. The image shows they are on location in Westworld, so Dolores has yet to get outside of the world she has always known. Perhaps, after this encounter, Dolores will get to see what the rest of the world is really like as Maeve takes her behind the scenes.

As The Hollywood Reporter suggests, things might not be smooth between the pair as they both have vastly different agendas. Maeve is trying to find her host daughter, whereas, Dolores is trying to bring down Westworld and take over the world in the process. For fans of the show, though, tuning in next Sunday is the only way to find out how this reunion will go.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 2, titled “Reunion,” on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET.