Joseph Gordon-Levitt Will Be ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ This May

He's just one of eight celebrities putting their lives in Grylls' hands this season

Running Wild with Bear Grylls is one of NBC’s more popular alternative series. It’s a show where celebrities put their trust (and lives) in the hands of famed adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls, who never lets any one of them wimp out as much as they might want to. Celebrities who have joined him on these very personal missions have included Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, and Zac Efron. A new all-star list of celebrities have signed up for the show’s fourth season which kicks off Monday, May 7. First to go on the 48-hour adventure of a lifetime is actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Gordon-Levitt, who appeared in the movies The Dark Knight Rises and Inception as well as NBC’s former sitcom Third Rock from the Sun, will be dropped from a helicopter into the wilderness of Kenya during the premiere episode. He’ll also have to figure out how to rappel, learn how to milk a camel in order to stay hydrated, and tackle a huge rock dome that will test his fear of heights. Finally, Joseph and Bear will “negotiate” with a crocodile for the remains of a water buffalo in order to have dinner that night. In between bouts of risking life and limbs, the two will chat about Gordon-Levitt’s rise to fame and how he tries to honor the memory of his brother.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Ben Simms / NBC

The following seven episodes will include Bear Grylls leading the way for brave celebrities like tennis champ Roger Federer, actress Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), actress Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), actress Keri Russell (The Americans), actor Don Cheadle, actor Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious), and dancer Derek Hough (World of Dance, Dancing with the Stars), whose sister, Julianne Hough, was challenged during the show’s last season. These celebrities will be taken to the Swiss Alps, Spain’s Pyrenees Mountains, and the volcanic canyons found on the Canary Islands. As always, each will have to face some of their biggest fears while being encouraged by Grylls to keep going. Together they will rappel down the face of mountains, interact with wild animals, and hike through some of the world’s most challenging terrain. Not only will this be taxing for their bodies but their minds as well.

The fourth season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls premieres on Monday, May 7, at 10 p.m. on NBC.