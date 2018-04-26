Deontay Wilder Makes A Huge Offer To Fight Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder, one of boxings heavyweight champions looks to unify the belts by making Anthony Joshua a huge offer.

A showdown between heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder versus Anthony Joshua might happen sooner rather than later after all.

Less than a day removed from boxing promoter Lou Dibella’s claim that a fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua would not take place (courtesy of Boxing News 24) there is a glimmer of hope. Boxing fans eager to see Wilder and Joshua face each other have been given a possible reprieve.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Deontay Wilder’s promotional camp is offering a hefty purse of $50 million. It was done in an effort to help make the heavyweight showdown happen. If Anthony Joshua agrees to Deontay Wilder’s proposal, they will begin contract negotiations for an epic fight, which would be scheduled for the fall.

Anthony Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn will reportedly be in New York on Thursday. Hearn’s purpose is to try and hammer out some particulars during the ongoing fight discussions, according to the Independent.

If there is any validity to the reports that Deontay Wilder has a $50 million offer on the table, a true starting point will have been created. Ongoing dialogue instead of having complete silence between Wilder and Joshua is a plus.

A lack of a buzz, along with building skepticism that the fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua will not happen does boxing a disservice. Fans have grown eager to see the best fight the best. As heavyweight boxers go, Wilder and Joshua making an attempt to face one another is the best possible fight that fans can get.

.@anthonyfjoshua Mate! I sent this personally this time just so there’s no miscommunication. Tell @EddieHearn to let you personally check his email this time. BTW I sent Your manager Rob McCracken the email as well. I’m looking forward to our meeting in the ring. #KingVsKing pic.twitter.com/WbH8SB5Qm5 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) April 25, 2018

Deontay Wilder has other options for potential opponents if contract negotiations with Anthony Joshua fail to finalize. The two likely choices for Deontay Wilder to face inside the ring are Dominic Breazeale and Dillan Whyte.

Both Dominic Breazeale and Dillan Whyte would present different types for the undefeated Deontay Wilder. They have solid boxing skills and are powerful punchers.

Dominic Breazeals does not have as strong of a chin as Whyte. However, his awkward fighting style could be troublesome for Deontay Wilder.

Dillan Whyte is also the more powerful of the two. He does not have the resume as Breazeale, who lost to Wilder’s most recent opponent, Luis Ortiz.

Anthony Joshua offered $50million to fight Deontay Wilder in one-off heavyweight showdown in the United States https://t.co/nAltIjkZZK pic.twitter.com/jT5wV5Keub — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) April 25, 2018

Neither Dillan Whyte or Dominic Breazeale is Anthony Joshua. A fight Joshua would settle once and for all which heavyweight champion is the better boxer. Deontay Wilder’s $50 million purse offee should expedite what would be a must-see showdown.