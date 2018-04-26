‘Sense8’: Netflix Announces The Date For The Finale Episode

Finally, the news every 'Sense8' fan has been waiting for

When it was announced that Season 2 of Netflix’s Sense8 would be the last season, fans were devastated. Many took to voice their displeasure at the announcement, especially considering Season 2 finished with many unresolved issues.

Netflix cited the reason for the cancellation of Sense8 as wanting to explore other creative outlets in regard to TV shows.

“We have to take more risk; you have to try more crazy things,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told CNBC at the time of Sense8’s cancellation.

The statement did not satisfy the fans. On social media, fans of the show voiced their opinion on the matter. So much so, in fact, that Netflix went so far as to offer a statement of apology according to Vulture.

“We wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t. Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world.”

Considered one of the riskiest shows on television at the time, many fans didn’t believe Netflix had cancelled Sense8 because they wanted to take more risks. One of the reasons speculated about why the show was cancelled was because of the huge budget required to film the show across the world. Netflix has neither confirmed nor denied this reason. Regardless, the news was the same: Sense8 was no longer.

Netflix

However, Netflix did eventually listen to the disgruntled fans and decided closure was needed. So, after the initial cancellation of Sense8, Netflix eventually made the announcement that they would film a finale episode which would run for two hours to help wrap up existing storylines that were not concluded in the Season 2 finale of Sense8.

One of the show’s creators, Lana Wachowski, issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly about the new episode, obviously pleased about the confirmation of the finale episode.

“While it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true.”

Since that news, fans have quietened down as they anticipated the production of this episode. Now, Netflix has finally made the announcement that every Sense8 fan has been waiting so desperately to hear: the release date of this finale episode.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the air date for the finale episode of Sense8 will be June 8. The following poster was also released to confirm the announcement.

Netflix

This now means that fans will be able to put the date in their calendar and start counting down the days until the story of Sense8 is concluded.

Sense8 will conclude on June 8. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.