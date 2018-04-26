‘One Piece’ Chapter 903 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A Golden Week Break

One Piece Chapter 903 is expected to feature a new arc after the Strawhat Pirate safely escaped the territory of Emperor Big Mom. Unfortunately, fans will be needing to wait a little longer to see the upcoming chapter as One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one week break.

According to One Piece Podcast, Weekly Shonen Jump is set to take its annual break for the Golden Week Holiday. The next issue which will feature One Piece Chapter 903 will be on sale on May 2nd in Japan. It will be officially released in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, India, and Singapore on May 7th.

With the delay of the release of the upcoming chapter, fans can’t help themselves but make their own predictions on what will happen next. Before the Whole Cake Island Arc comes to an end, some fans believe the next arc will take us to Wano Country, the kingdom of Samurais and Ninjas that was attacked by Emperor Kaido. The remaining members of the Strawhat Pirates, together with Trafalgar D. Water Law and the Heart Pirates, are currently headed to Wano to fight the remnants of Kaido’s crew.

Unfortunately, a previous Inquisitr article revealed that One Piece Chapter 903 will be featuring the Reverie Arc. However, the Reverie isn’t expected to take long as it will only feature the meeting of 50 nations to discuss matters of concern all around the world. The next arc could finally show the appearance of new Navy Admiral Ryokugyu as well as his devil fruit power and abilities.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 903 Predictions: Reverie Arc Up Next, Admiral Ryokugyu Appears, Per… https://t.co/xxLt4JLAPK — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) April 23, 2018

At One Piece Forum, some fans are hoping to know what happens to Jinbe, the Sun Pirates, and the Germa 66. All of them served as shields so that Luffy and his crew can escape the Whole Cake Island. Big Mom, who managed to return to his normal form after eating the delicious wedding cake, already arrived at their location and used Soul Pocus, asking “life or dead.”

As everyone knows, Big Mom’s power will only work if the target fears Big Mom or afraid to die. The lady Emperor once used it against Jinbe, but it didn’t work. The same thing could happen for the Germa 66, especially for the Vinsmokes who are artificial human that had their emotions removed. The Sun Pirates may also survive Soul Pocus, knowing the fact that they headed to Cacao Island to sacrifice their lives for their former captain and the Strawhat Pirates.