Amal Clooney Did Not Introduce Brad Pitt And Neri Oxman, Despite Tabloid Report [Debunked]

Amal Clooney has been playing matchmaker for Brad Pitt, that’s if you believe an article that was published in OK! Magazine. The tabloid has reported that the renowned human rights attorney is the one who set Pitt up with architect and MIT professor Neri Oxman. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they are reporting that the story is nothing but fake news.

As Gossip Cop reports, OK! Magazine’s alleged source claims that Brad approached Amal and asked her to introduce him to a “self-made, independent woman” like her. The source also contends that Brad is “done” with dating and marrying Hollywood actresses. Amal was reportedly eager to take on the assignment, despite her undoubtedly busy schedule. OK! asserts that Amal reached out to Neri Oxman whom she allegedly met at a dinner party in New York. Clooney then made the introduction between Oxman and Pitt, according to OK!

The story about Amal Clooney making the match between Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman was picked up by Hollywood Life. They add that Neri would never have “pursued” a romantic relationship with Pitt and that she is feeling the pressure of having the media spotlight on her now that she and the famous actor have been spending time with each other.

But Gossip Cop reached out to Brad Pitt’s rep who said that the story is untrue. In fact, Pitt’s rep says that Oxman and Pitt were introduced by a “professional reference” as they have a mutual interest in design and architecture. Gossip Cop also reports that OK! was informed that their story was incorrect but they published it anyway.

News of Neri Oxman and Brad Pitt’s relationship first came to light a couple of weeks ago. In early April, Page Six reported that the actor and the architect met because of an architecture project that Pitt wanted to work on. Like Gossip Cop, Page Six noted that Oxman was referred to Pitt for the project and there was no mention of Amal Clooney’s involvement. According to Page Six‘s reporting at the time, the relationship between Oxman and Pitt is friendly and not romantic.