Dez Bryant Reportedly Turns Down Baltimore Ravens’ Offer, Per ‘ESPN’

It is being reported that the free agent wide receiver is seeking a one-year deal after turning down a multi-year contract offer.

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly want to sign Dez Bryant, however, they will have to make changes to their offer in order to make something happen. Thus far, the 29-year-old free agent wide receiver has entertained overtures from several NFL teams looking to sign him.

According to ESPN, Dez Bryant has spurned a multi-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens. Bryant will continue to test the free agent market in search of a deal more suitable to his needs.

It has been less than two weeks since Dez Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys, as reported by ESPN. Speculation on where Bryant would play next took place immediately after the Cowboys cut him. The Baltimore Ravens were listed as one of Bryant’s likely landing spots, according to Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback.

The Baltimore Ravens recently agreed to terms with wide receiver Willie Sneed, according Yahoo Sports. Once the Ravens added Sneed to the fold, it was believed that they would be out of the running for Dez Bryant.

It should not be considered a surprise that the Baltimore Ravens are still going after Dez Bryant. When healthy, Bryant is a top-20 wide receiver. When engaged in the offense, Bryant has the ceiling to be even better.

As of now, Dez Bryant is a solid option for a team to have as a No. 2 receiver. He would have been an expensive one for the Dallas Cowboys.

Ability to separate from opposing defenders will determine how highly teams covet Dez Bryant after the NFL Draft is complete. Scott Cunningham / Getty Images

There is speculation that the primary reason why he said no to the Baltimore Ravens’ contract offer is that Dez Bryant prefers a one-year deal.

Accepting a one-year offer allows Dez Bryant to prove himself with a new team and test the free agency market in 2019, and NFL teams will have more cap room to spend. Also, there will be more teams in the mix.

The timing of Dez Bryant’s release from his Dallas Cowboys’ deal did him no favors. The majority of the teams around the league have used their cap space. Another round of roster cuts will assuredly take place after the NFL Draft this weekend.

Additional players being let go from their contracts over the weekend could open more money for Dez Bryant. However, the criteria for Bryant’s search does not appear to include the largest deal he can find. It would not be a surprise if the Baltimore Ravens offer Dez Bryant a one-year deal at some point.