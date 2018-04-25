‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Victor Knows All And Reed Leaves GC

The hits keep coming for the Newmans.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 25 brings absolute heartache, shocking secrets, anger, and devious plans for Genoa City residents.

If You Can’t Stand The Heat…

Devastated by the news that his father won’t be back anytime soon, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) finds he cannot stay in town where he feels haunted by J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) everywhere. He enlisted his former step-dad, Billy’s (Jason Thompson) help in convincing his mom, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that boarding school would be the best option for him.

Think about it? At the school he could focus on his music while Victoria would no longer have to deal with her pesky, moody teenage son, so that’s a win-win for everybody right? It’s almost enough to make you wonder why Reed ever returned to Genoa City in the first place.

Where There’s Smoke…

Meanwhile, Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) overconfidence led to a significant slip-up. Nick (Joshua Morrow) convened a meeting at Newman Ranch with Jack (Peter Bergman), Nikki, and Arturo (Jason Canela), and afterward, Arturo stayed behind to talk business (pleasure) with Nikki. Now Victor (Eric Braeden) knows about her dalliances with her (much younger) lover Arturo. Uh-oh.

Sure, Victor and Nikki supposedly have an agreement, but that agreement may not include an affair like Nikki and Arturo’s. No doubt, The Moustache will figure out a way to put a stop to this situation sometime soon.

A Guilty Conscience

Later, Nick told Sharon (Sharon Case) all the gory details he learned about how J.T. abused his sister Victoria. Sharon did her best to act like she had never heard those details before, but her guilty conscience weighs heavily on her. In fact, it looks like it’s merely a matter of time before she breaks under the pressure and spills the secret about what really happened to J.T.

Today on #YR, Nick calls a truce with Victor and Phyllis does damage control. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/YnXfCXuK1G pic.twitter.com/J8n4lxux7h — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 25, 2018

The more Nick ranted about how he had to find J.T. to make him pay, the worse it looked for Sharon and her overwhelming burden. Can her cohorts keep her quiet, or are they all in danger of Sharon’s impending breakdown?

Fireproof?

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) proved he’s not too tech savvy and also got Ravi’s (Abhi Sinha) help in recovering the data on the memory card that he found after Abby (Melissa Ordway) attempted to burn it. He should think twice before pushing on with this scheme, though.

Check out the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers to find out what’s coming up on tomorrow’s episode!