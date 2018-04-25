‘Infinite Stratos’ Season 3: With The Light Novel Series Ending In Volume 13, What Happens To The Anime/Manga?

The 'Infinite Stratos' light novel series is coming to an end, but the publication of the English translation just began in 2018.

Anime fans have been waiting a while for Infinite Stratos Season 3 to be announced. But when Volume 12 of the Infinite Stratos light novel series was released in Japan, it contained the announcement that Infinite Stratos Volume 13 would be the ending of the story. Anime fans are probably wondering what that might mean for the chances of a third season, never mind what happened to the Infinite Stratos manga.

Oftentimes, a popular anime series is forced to wait until the manga or the light novel series provides enough source material for another season. That’s not the case with the Infinite Stratos light novels. Author Izuru Yumizuru was already ahead of the anime adaptation way back in 2013, which is when the second season of the anime aired.

Some anime are infamous for adapting an entire book within one episode, but that’s the opposite case with this series. It could be argued that the fan service and ecchi-based shenanigans were the focus of the anime, which also meant that the anime’s plot progressed slowly through the available source material. All in all, the two anime seasons adapted three light novels, so if Infinite Stratos Season 3 were to avoid filler episodes, then there are already enough books for at least three more anime seasons on top of a potential third season.

How likely is Infinite Stratos Season 3? The first season sold decently in Japan, but the second season was about half the Blu-Ray sales figures. As such, the anime pretty much served as a glorified advertisement for the light novel series. That means English-speaking fans will probably have to go and read the novels if they want to finish the story.

According to Anime News Network, the English translation of the Infinite Stratos light novel series was licensed by J-Novel Club. The first volume was released in February of 2018, but so far, volumes have only been sold digitally. This is how J-Novel Club describes the series.

“In a world of technological progress, females are the only ones who can pilot the most advanced military unit in history — the Infinite Stratos (IS). With this power, women have seized complete control of all political, social, and economic ventures; leaving men to the fringes of society, made to tend to the whims of their now, female overlords. That is until Orimura Ichika, the sole male found to have IS piloting ability, is thrust into the spotlight, and enrolled at the prestigious IS Academy. Stuck in the middle of a female-dominated population, Ichika sets out to prove men still have a place in this world. Little did he know, he’s just the thing these women have been looking for.”

The franchise has also inspired multiple video games, manga, and original video anime projects. The Infinite Stratos manga adaptation by Kenji Akahoshi already ended back in 2012 with five volumes released.